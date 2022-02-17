"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," said the five-time Masters champion, who has undergone multiple surgeries as a result of the roll-over car accident

Tiger Woods Admits He Still Has 'a Long Way to Go' in Recovery One Year After Devastating Car Crash

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the trophy ceremony after the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2021 in Nassau,

Tiger Woods is still recovering from the crash that nearly claimed his life last year.

In a news conference Wednesday at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old legendary golfer revealed he will not be playing in the PGA Tour anytime soon.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods said at the conference, which was held a day before the Genesis Invitational and was covered by Golf.com.

"I want to know, but I don't," he shared. "My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working. Like at the PNC, I'm still working on the walking part."

In February of 2021, Woods was hospitalized after a car crash and has faced difficulties with his physical health since then.

The five-time Masters champion suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones. During the accident, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider and cut through a tree before landing on the side of the road.

Almost a year after the crash, Woods said he has made progress with his physical health but still isn't where he needs to be to return to the game.

"I can walk on a treadmill all day, that's easy," he added. "That's just straight, there's no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there's undulations, I have a long way to go."

In November, Woods revealed he would not likely be able to perform at a level needed to compete in the PGA Tour in the near future.

"I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods said at the time.

He added, "Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that."

He also opened up about the surgeries he has had to undergo to recover from the crash.

"Those operations were one thing, that's one level," Woods explained.

"Then you add the back, that's another level. And then with this right leg, that was … it's hard to explain how difficult it has been just to be immobile for the three months, just lay there and I was just looking forward to getting outside," he acknowledged.