Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Wants NDA Nullified, Citing Law for Cases of Sexual Assault

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman filed a lawsuit against the golfer asking to be removed from her non-disclosure agreement, citing a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault.

According to the complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Herman, 38, is looking to legally nullify an NDA she signed in August 2017, when she and Woods, 47, began dating.

Herman claims that the NDA should be voided, citing the Speak Out Act, which protects victims of sexual assault or harassment.

The documents state that Woods and Herman "had a long relationship" that was both professional and personal. Herman claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," the complaint states.

Herman has not made any accusations against Woods, per the report.

Herman, a former restaurant manager, was first romantically linked to Woods when she was pictured alongside him at the Presidents Cup in new Jersey in September 2017. It was there at the tournament — where Woods served as an assistant captain for the United States team — that Herman wore a badge reserved for the girlfriends and wives of players.

Over the years, Herman has been a constant at the course whenever Woods is competing. However, the couple have otherwise remained very private over the years (a notable difference from Woods' previous relationship with Lindsey Vonn and his very public marriage and divorce from Elin Nordegren).

They were rarely seen out in public at non-golf events, but they did attend the 2022 US Open together to support Serena Williams from the stands. Herman has no social media presence either and has only appeared on Woods' Instagram three times since October 2017.

"No one has signed any paperwork," a friend of Woods told PEOPLE in 2018 about the couple. "It's not like they're pledging their lives to each other. But she's really nice and Tiger likes her."

"Tiger doesn't like to be alone," the friend added. "But he doesn't like to settle. Not anymore. So when he's with someone, he really needs to be into her."

Prior to his recent relationships, Woods was married to Nordegren for six years. They divorced in Aug. 2010 after Woods admitted to multiple infidelities and completed a 45-day therapy program.