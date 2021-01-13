"People have to really remember that they are angry with me personally, and I didn't do anything personal to them," Uchitel said

Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Says She Only Owes an Apology to 'One Person'

Tiger Woods' former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, is apologizing on her own terms.

Uchitel, who is known for being at the forefront of Woods' 2009 sex scandal, recently opened up about the aftermath of their affair in an interview with New England Cable News's Derek Zagami.

During the conversation, Uchitel, 45, explained why she feels like she only owes "one person" an apology after the "anger" others have directed at her over the last decade.

"I spent 10 years having a lot of the media be very snarky in the way that they write about me, the public be very angry in the way they speak about me and the way that they perceive me, and I have felt like they have wanted an apology from me," she began.

"I am sorry if I triggered something in people that causes anger or hurt in them," Uchitel continued. "I clearly haven't wanted to cause any anger in those people because that is not who I am and that is not a position that I want to put anybody in."

Uchitel went on to acknowledge that while it's been "really hard" for her, she refuses to apologize because the situation did not involve them.

"I need people to understand that that is not an apology that I owe to anybody because I didn't personally hurt anyone and people don't personally know me," she stated. "They have to remember that."

"They are putting a lot of their personal anger on me for their own personal issues," she added. "It's on my shoulders and that's been really hard for me to take when my personal story has been with two other people, and those are the only people that you know my apology goes to. Or one person, really."

It's unclear if she was referring to Woods, 45, or his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, 41.

Following dozens of allegations from women claiming sexual relationships with the then-married sports icon, he and Nordegren divorced, and his career suffered for a decade. The golfer worked his way to a comeback, leading to his Masters Tournament win in 2019 — marking his first major title in 11 years.

Concluding her interview, Uchitel said she hopes for a day that the public can give her a second chance.

"He's moved on. He got to win a bunch of things, he got to have a comeback," Uchitel said in her interview. "Let me have a comeback. Let me be my own person, let me have another story."

In addition to speaking out to NECN, Uchitel shared her side of the story in a documentary about Woods on HBO called Tiger.

Uchitel recently told Extra that she felt it was important to be featured in the documentary after spending years "under the shame of what's been going on."

"I have spent all these years letting people think what they want to think and say what they want to say," she told the outlet. "I needed to take the shackles off and be able to tell my story for me."

"I don't like to be branded as a mistress. I don't like to be branded as a homewrecker — that's not who I am," she told the outlet. "I'm a 45-year-old woman. I made one wrong turn 10 years ago … I didn't throw somebody down the stairs. I didn't kill someone. I made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes."