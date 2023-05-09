Tiger Woods' Ex Claims He Had His Lawyer Break Up With Her at the Airport in Fake Vacation 'Scheme'

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE were filed Friday in Florida by an attorney for Erica Herman

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 01:31 PM
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused the golfer of using his lawyer to break up with her after convincing her to show up at the airport for a trip that would never happen, according to a court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

The documents, filed by Herman's attorney Benjamin Hodas in Florida on Friday, allege a "scheme" concocted by Woods, 47, and his attorney to falsely tell Herman, 38, that she was going on a spontaneous trip to the Bahamas on a private plane.

When Herman arrived at the airport, Woods allegedly told her to talk to his lawyer and then left, the document claimed.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Darrian Traynor/Getty

Per Herman's filing, the golfer's attorney then told her she would "never see Mr. Woods again" and that she would not be permitted to return to the Florida home she lived in with Woods.

Woods' attorney "proceeded to insult" her before attempting to "force her to agree to a non-disclosure and arbitration agreement," the filings alleged.

Herman claims she refused to sign the agreement, though the NDA was signed in her name in Aug. 2017.

Subsequently, Herman claimed Woods and his legal team "took away her personal property and pets" during the dispute.

The document also claims that Woods pursued a sexual relationship with Herman while she was an employee at his restaurant and then allegedly forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to keep her job.

"Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then — according to him — forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," Hodas wrote in the filing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty

"When he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."

"Now, he wants to deny her access to the courts and put this case into secret arbitration, based on a highly redacted document that he claims is a contract between them."

Woods, through his attorney, has disputed the claims. On Tuesday, his lawyer J.B. Murray appeared in court and questioned Herman's attempts to dissolve her NDA, the Associated Press reported. The judge said she would give her decision in writing but has not specified when.

In March 2023, it was publicly revealed that the pair had split when Herman filed a separate lawsuit against Woods, asking to be removed from the earlier non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017. Herman cited the Speak Out Act, which allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault or harassment. Woods has denied the sexual harassment claims, saying Herman was a "jilted ex-girlfriend."

According to the March complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Herman, claimed that Woods and Herman "had a long relationship" that was both professional and personal. Herman claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," the complaint states.

Herman, a former restaurant manager, was first romantically linked to Woods when she was pictured alongside him at the Presidents Cup in new Jersey in September 2017. It was there at the tournament — where Woods served as an assistant captain for the United States team — that Herman wore a badge reserved for the girlfriends and wives of players.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, Herman has been a constant at the course whenever Woods is competing. However, the couple have otherwise remained very private over the years (a notable difference from Woods' previous relationship with Lindsey Vonn and his very public marriage and divorce from Elin Nordegren).

They were rarely seen out in public at non-golf events, but they did attend the 2022 US Open together to support Serena Williams from the stands. Herman has no social media presence either and has only appeared on Woods' Instagram three times since October 2017.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsAHWaSus4e/?hl=en Congrats to @simonebiles & @jowens 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 💋💋💋💋💋💋 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsAHmyNuOvA/?hl=en Verified Congrats @simonebiles & @jowens such a fun weekend. It was soooooo great to be back together again 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️ 1h
Aly Raisman Says It's 'So Fun to Be Back Together to Celebrate' Simone Biles at Her Second Wedding
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
Simone Biles Shares All the Details of Her 'Magical' Mexico Wedding — See the Photos!
The Weeknd Joins Bidding Groups for Ottawa Senators Alongside Snoop Dogg, Ryan Reynolds
The Weeknd Joins Bidding War for the Ottawa Senators Against Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrCa9JsN3lX/?hl=en. Simone Biles/Instagram
Wedded Bliss! Simone Biles Shares Photo of Post-Wedding Bath With New Husband Jonathan Owens
Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Suspended
Oakland A's Play-By-Play Announcer Suspended Indefinitely After Seemingly Using a Racial Slur on Air
Cleveland Cavaliers Owner’s Son Who Represented Team at NBA Draft Dies at 26, Nick Gilbert
Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dead at 26: 'A True Inspiration'
Swimsuit 2023: Angel Reese
LSU's Angel Reese Makes Her 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue Debut: 'I Embrace My Body'
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira Stresses Importance of 'Being Faithful to Ourselves' After Split from Ex Gerard Piqué
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods Accused of Sexual Harassment by Ex-Girlfriend in Lawsuit
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Chris Pine attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: (L-R) Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Carly Pearce attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
See All the Stars at the 2023 Kentucky Derby
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Kicks Off Wedding Day in Mexico with Intimate Breakfast — See the Photos!
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 5: Medical staff tend to a fan who fell into the bullpen in the top of the first inning of the game during the game between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Baseball Fan Taken to Trauma Center After Falling Over Protective Railing Into Red Sox Bullpen
Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Jokes Sleeping with Angelina Was His 'Proudest Moment'
What to Know About Cornhole and Its Celeb Fans — Vinny Guadagnino Is 'Ready to Be a Cornstar' (Exclusive)
Marlen P. and Anthony Davis arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Who Is Anthony Davis' Wife? All About Marlen Davis