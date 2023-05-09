Tiger Woods' Ex Claims He Had His Lawyer Break Up With Her at the Airport in Fake Vacation 'Scheme'

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused the golfer of using his lawyer to break up with her after convincing her to show up at the airport for a trip that would never happen, according to a court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

The documents, filed by Herman's attorney Benjamin Hodas in Florida on Friday, allege a "scheme" concocted by Woods, 47, and his attorney to falsely tell Herman, 38, that she was going on a spontaneous trip to the Bahamas on a private plane.

When Herman arrived at the airport, Woods allegedly told her to talk to his lawyer and then left, the document claimed.

Darrian Traynor/Getty

Per Herman's filing, the golfer's attorney then told her she would "never see Mr. Woods again" and that she would not be permitted to return to the Florida home she lived in with Woods.

Woods' attorney "proceeded to insult" her before attempting to "force her to agree to a non-disclosure and arbitration agreement," the filings alleged.

Herman claims she refused to sign the agreement, though the NDA was signed in her name in Aug. 2017.

Subsequently, Herman claimed Woods and his legal team "took away her personal property and pets" during the dispute.

The document also claims that Woods pursued a sexual relationship with Herman while she was an employee at his restaurant and then allegedly forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to keep her job.

"Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then — according to him — forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," Hodas wrote in the filing.

Matthew Stockman/Getty

"When he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."

"Now, he wants to deny her access to the courts and put this case into secret arbitration, based on a highly redacted document that he claims is a contract between them."

Woods, through his attorney, has disputed the claims. On Tuesday, his lawyer J.B. Murray appeared in court and questioned Herman's attempts to dissolve her NDA, the Associated Press reported. The judge said she would give her decision in writing but has not specified when.

In March 2023, it was publicly revealed that the pair had split when Herman filed a separate lawsuit against Woods, asking to be removed from the earlier non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017. Herman cited the Speak Out Act, which allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault or harassment. Woods has denied the sexual harassment claims, saying Herman was a "jilted ex-girlfriend."

According to the March complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Herman, claimed that Woods and Herman "had a long relationship" that was both professional and personal. Herman claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," the complaint states.

Herman, a former restaurant manager, was first romantically linked to Woods when she was pictured alongside him at the Presidents Cup in new Jersey in September 2017. It was there at the tournament — where Woods served as an assistant captain for the United States team — that Herman wore a badge reserved for the girlfriends and wives of players.

Over the years, Herman has been a constant at the course whenever Woods is competing. However, the couple have otherwise remained very private over the years (a notable difference from Woods' previous relationship with Lindsey Vonn and his very public marriage and divorce from Elin Nordegren).

They were rarely seen out in public at non-golf events, but they did attend the 2022 US Open together to support Serena Williams from the stands. Herman has no social media presence either and has only appeared on Woods' Instagram three times since October 2017.