Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Walk Hand-in-Hand at 2018 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

Barely one week after his comeback win at the 2018 Tour Championship, Tiger Woods is already back in the game.

Woods, 42, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, 33, attended the opening ceremony of the 2018 Ryder Cup on Thursday. The biennial golf tournament began on Friday and will extend through the weekend in France.

Europe was leading against the U.S.A. after the first day, 5-3.

The golf star sported the team ensemble for the ceremony: a navy blue suit embellished with gold buttons and a matching tie detailed with small Ryder Cup trophies on it. Herman matched with the other girlfriends and wives of the players, wearing a simple, black high-neck dress.

Herman, who has been dating Woods for over a year, has been by his side for most of the famed athlete’s recent tournament outings. The two have been pictured together often on the course, and shared a big kiss following his win at the 2018 Tour Championship.

“Love you,” Woods was caught on camera saying to Herman last week as she gave him a celebratory kiss and hug.

This will be Woods’ 8th Ryder Cup, and the first time he’s competed in the tournament since 2012.

The competition features the best players from teams representing Europe and the United States, and has a total of 28 matches across five match-play sessions. Winning a match earns one point, and whichever team reaches 14½ points first wins the Ryder Cup.

The U.S. team, which includes Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson, is hoping to end 25 years of defeat in Ryder Cups played on European turf.