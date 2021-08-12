Tiger Woods 'Doing Well' After Car Crash But 'Has Not Been Able to Play Any Golf,' Says Source

Tiger Woods is continuing to heal.

Almost six months after Woods, 45, was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in February, a source tells PEOPLE the athlete still isn't up to playing golf.

"Tiger is in good spirits and doing well, but he has not been able to play any golf at all," a source close to Woods says, adding that he "has not been to The Woods Jupiter, his south Florida restaurant, since before the accident in California."

Last month, Rickie Fowler said that while his pal has been "putting the work in," he still has a "long road ahead."

"I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day," Fowler told reporters ahead of the 3M Open, per Golf Digest. "I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in."

On Feb. 23, Woods was driving downhill on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California when his car struck a sign in the center divider, cut through a tree and landed alongside the road. The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods underwent surgery following the accident.

Woods "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," according to Anish Mahajan, MD, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, who released a statement on Woods' Twitter page the day after the crash.

More specifically, Mahajan said Woods suffered "comminuted open fractures," meaning his tibia and fibula bones had shattered and broken through the skin, requiring immediate surgery, along with smaller injuries to the ankle and foot.

According to the documents obtained by CNN, Woods told police following the crash that he had no recollection of driving or how the accident happened.

In April, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that speed was the primary cause of Woods' crash. The sheriff also said that there were "no signs of impairment," and that Woods would receive no citations for the accident.

Earlier this year, in his first interview since the accident, Woods told Golf Digest that he was focused on being able to begin moving on his own again with the help of physical therapy.

"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," he told the outlet at the time, declining to answer when asked if he would be able to play golf again.

Of his injuries, Woods added, "This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.''