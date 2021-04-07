Another insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Woods is paying no attention to speculation over the crash

Tiger Woods 'Doing Everything He Can to Heal,' Says Source: 'He Wants to Go Back on Tour'

Tiger Woods is looking to the future and staying positive nearly two months after his single-vehicle rollover car crash in California in February.

"Tiger is happy to be back home," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the golfer, who has returned back home to Jupiter, Florida, after undergoing emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity" in the wake of the crash.

The source adds, "He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan in place."

"He has his down moments but is doing everything he can to heal," says another source. "He wants go back on tour at some point. He is eager to get back into shape."

On Feb. 23, Woods was traveling downhill on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California when his car struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with major damage, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

Last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed that the cause of Woods' accident "has been determined, the investigation has concluded," however, they are unable to release the information to the public at the request of the golfer's team.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. ... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident," Villanueva said.

He added, "We can't release it without the people involved in the collision."

Another insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Woods — who entered treatment for a prescription-drug problem after a 2017 DUI — is paying no attention to speculation over the crash. "He's not being charged with anything, and his focus is on healing and recovery, not obsessing about what people guess happened that morning," the insider says. "He has bigger things to think about."

The only additional information released about Woods' crash came earlier this month in a Los Angeles County affidavit for a search warrant of his vehicle's black box.

According to the documents obtained by CNN, Woods told police following the crash that he had no recollection of driving or how the accident happened.

Woods was also unconscious at some point after the accident, according to the affidavit, although he was conscious when sheriff's deputies arrived.

