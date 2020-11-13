HBO Releases First Teaser for Upcoming Two-Part Tiger Woods Documentary

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tiger Woods fans are in for a special treat in the new year.

On Tuesday, HBO released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming film Tiger, a two-part documentary that will focus on "the rise, fall, and epic comeback" of the 44-year-old professional golfer.

Directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek, and based on the New York Times bestselling book Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, the special "is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best," according to a press release.

With appearances from those close to Tiger — such as his friend and former caddie, Steve Williams, and his first love, Dina Parr — the documentary will feature Rachel Uchitel, the woman who was at the forefront of Tiger's 2009 sex scandal. The appearance will mark the first time she is speaking out since the scandal happened over a decade ago.

Tiger will premiere in January 2021, though a specific release date has not yet been announced.

The teaser video opens up with a shot of a young Tiger practicing his swing before he spins around and shares his excitement with his father, Earl Woods, who died in 2006.

The clip then transitions to a scene of Earl, saying, "Please forgive me but sometimes I get very emotional when I talk about my son."

Then, as clips of Tiger throughout the years flash, Earl continues, adding, "He will transcend this game and bring to the world a humanitarianism which has never been known before."

"This is my treasure. Please accept it and use it wisely," Earl concludes his speech in the clip before other triumphs and low moments from Tiger's illustrious career show in the teaser.

According to the release, the documentary is produced by HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects. Alex Gibney executive produced alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict.