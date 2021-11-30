Tiger Woods Says He's 'Lucky' He Didn't Lose Leg After February Car Crash

"I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb," Tiger Woods told reporters during his first press conference since the February car crash that left him seriously injured

Tiger Woods just held his first press conference since the February car crash that left him hospitalized, and he opened up about the difficulties he's faced while recovering.

The 45-year-old golf legend is in the Bahamas this week to host the Hero World Challenge tournament and took questions for reporters on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I built a really nice house, but I didn't realize how big it was until you start putting crutches on," Woods joked during the conference. "There were times where I had to take breaks, but I tell you there's a point in time where my triceps got pretty jacked, so that was a lot of fun."

Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in the Feb. 23 car crash, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California. During the accident, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, cut through a tree and landed alongside the road.

Due to his injuries, the five-time Masters champion admitted he won't likely be able to perform at a level needed to compete in the PGA Tour for some time to come.

"I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods said.

"Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that," he added.

Woods also spoke about the numerous surgeries he endured while recovering from the accident.

"Those operations were one thing, that's one level," Woods explained. "Then you add the back, that's another level. And then with this right leg, that was … it's hard to explain how difficult it has been just to be immobile for the three months, just lay there and I was just looking forward to getting outside."

"I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb," he also said.

He also expressed a desire to look toward the future instead of focusing on the wreck.

"This year's been a year I would like to turn the page on," Woods explained. "It's been full of some tough memories and some tough times, but also some great times, too. But, again, it would be nice to turn the page."

RELATED VIDEO: Elin Nordegren Has Been 'Amazing' About Making Sure Kids See Tiger Woods After Crash, Source Says