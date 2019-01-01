Fore the People! Tiger Woods Is Designing a Privately Funded Public Golf Course in Chicago

Tiger Woods is pulling from his own experiences in an effort to make golf more inclusive regardless of income level.

CNN reported that the superstar athlete, 43, is set to work alongside his TGR Design team to bring an 18-hole public golf course to the city of Chicago’s downtown area, near the coast of Lake Michigan. The course will be privately funded, according to CNN, and offer views of the city.

Woods and his team are “lead architects on a proposal to redevelop the Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses in downtown Chicago,” the outlet revealed.

Tiger Woods Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CNN reported that Woods joined forces with Mark Rolfing, a former golf commentator for NBC who currently heads the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance. According to the outlet, construction could begin this year and the project “was given the potential go-ahead” last month during a Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners meeting.

In an August interview with the Alliance, Woods explained how his family “didn’t have enough money … to be part of a country club, so it was huge for us to be able to play on a public golf course.”

Calling plans for the new digs “as good as it gets,” he added, “You can see the skyline. Soldier Field is right down the road. It is truly amazing. … We have the opportunity to create something so special.”

Tiger Woods ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

In the same video, Leslie Hairston, alderman of Chicago’s 5th ward, said the development “means a lot” to the future of the city.

“We are proud, we are hardworking and we want the best for our community,” she said.

Woods ended his five-year drought at the 2018 Tour Championship in September, securing his 80th career win. Shortly after, he competed in the Ryder Cup with the U.S. team, who ultimately fell to Europe.