"I'm not done," 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods repeated after retired NBA star Dwyane Wade asked about his "GOAT" status

Tiger Woods Corrects Dwyane Wade After Basketball Star Calls Him the GOAT: 'I'm Not There Yet'

Tiger Woods is very humble about his golf game!

On Tuesday's episode of Golf Digest's A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons — a four-part miniseries filmed in February, the day before Woods' accident in Rancho Palos Verdes — the 82-time PGA Tour winner admitted that he doesn't consider himself to be the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

The confession happened during a conversation with fellow athlete and guest Dwyane Wade, who directly asked Woods if he was uncomfortable with being labelled by the moniker.

The prolific golfer, 45, let out a nervous chuckle before saying, "I'm not the GOAT."

"Right, see there we go. Let's get to that," Wade, 39, said. "Certain people will say, 'The GOAT! The Greatest of All Time!' And you will say, 'Well, I'm not because of...' you have your reasons."

Woods resisted the compliment, telling Wade, "No, I'm not there yet."

Tiger Woods, Dwyane Wade Tiger Woods and Dwyane Wade | Credit: Golf Digest

The NBA alum continued to press, asking the 41-time European Tour winner, "What will make you be there? When you're done?"

"I'm not done," Woods said.

Wade asked, "So only when you're done is when you The GOAT?"

"I'm not done," the champion golfer repeated.

Again, Wade asked, "So you can't be The GOAT while you're still playing?"

Woods replied for the third time, "I'm not done."

Earlier in the episode, Wade told cameras ahead of his golf lesson that he was "excited to get an opportunity to be around" Woods, calling him "The GOAT" there.

"You know, that's the reason I picked up a golf club, because Tiger made it cool," Wade said. "So I want to learn something from the Greatest of All Time."

Although Woods remained humble about his GOAT status, in a press release for the series, he hyped up guests Wade, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Spade. "I'm always inspired by others who are considered the best at what they do and learning about how they made it to the top," Woods said.

Tiger Woods, Dwyane Wade Tiger Woods and Dwyane Wade | Credit: Golf Digest

Woods' sentiment about not being professionally done with golf came ahead of his career-threatening crash. On Feb. 23, he struck a sign in the road's center divider and cut through a tree.

The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity." It was the golfer's 11th major surgery. He did not return back home to Florida until mid-March.

Wade previously spoke about filming with Woods during an appearance on Inside the NBA on the day of the accident, saying "we're all shaken" by the news of the horrible crash.

"My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that's playing the game of golf," he said.

In late May, Woods told Golf Digest that recovering from the crash has been "an entirely different animal" from his previous injuries.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he shared. When asked by the outlet if he would be able to play golf again, the athlete declined to answer.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles County Sheriff found that speed was the primary cause of Woods' single-car rollover crash, but that there were "no signs of impairment" and that the pro golfer would not be cited for the accident.