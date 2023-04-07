Tiger Woods Says He's Dealing with 'Constant' Pain as He Tries to Compete in the 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods is off to a bumpy start at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The golf star, 47, told reporters Thursday during his 25th time competing in the series at Augusta National that he isn't doing as well as he has in the past, after a car crash injured his leg in February 2021.

Explaining that he deals with "constant" right leg pain, per ESPN, Woods also told reporters that his leg remained "sore" after the first round.

"Hopping on the left leg is fine," the father of two added. "If I did it on the other one, not so fine."

Continuing to speak with reporters, Woods said, "Today was the opportune time to get the round under par, and I didn't do that."

Tiger Woods.

"Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper and kind of inch my way through it," he continued. "This is going to be an interesting finish to the tournament with the weather coming in. If I can just kind of hang in there, maybe kind of inch my way back."

Woods, who has won the Masters five times over the course of his legendary career, had said earlier in the week that he was unsure if this would be his final time competing at the elite tournament.

"I don't know how many more I have in me," he said, according to CNN. "So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."

Woods — who previously made a surprise return at the 2022 Masters — most recently played at the Genesis Invitational back in February.

He is now scheduled to tee off for his second round at the 2023 Masters on Friday.