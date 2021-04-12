Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on His 2021 Masters Win: 'Making Japan Proud'

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win the Masters at Augusta National in Georgia this weekend, finishing the tournament at 10 under

Tiger Woods is extending his congratulations to Hideki Matsuyama after the latter took home his first Masters Tournament title on Sunday.

Following Matsuyama's win, Woods — who is a five-time Masters champ himself, most recently in 2019 — tweeted, "Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country."

"This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world," added Woods, 45.

Matsuyama, 29, became the first Japanese man to win the Masters at Augusta National in Georgia this weekend, finishing the tournament at 10 under. His victory also marks the first time a Japanese player has won a PGA Tour major.

Matsuyama took the lead early in the competition, as many presumed frontrunners fell behind — including most recent Masters winner Dustin Johnson, who failed to make the weekend cut to defend his title.

The Japanese golfer was followed by Will Zalatoris, -9, and Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, who shared third place with -7.

Going into Sunday, Matsuyama had a four-shot lead, even despite Saturday's rain delay. The golfer was playing in the third round when a rainstorm caused a 78-minute suspension, according to The New York Times.

He celebrated his win on Instagram Sunday, sharing a slideshow of images from the tournament alongside the caption, "Unbelievable. 日本向け!" — the latter of which translates to, "For Japan!"

Woods, meanwhile, is still recovering from a car accident in California in February. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said just last week that speed was the primary cause of the golfer's single-car rollover crash, during which he said Woods had been driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone.

"Tiger is happy to be back home," a source recently told PEOPLE of the athlete, who since has returned to Jupiter, Florida, after undergoing emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity" in the wake of the crash.

"He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan in place," the insider added, while another source said, "He has his down moments but is doing everything he can to heal. He wants go back on tour at some point. He is eager to get back into shape."