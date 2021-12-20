See Tiger Woods and His Son Charlie Twinning (Again!) During the 2021 PNC Championship

Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie finished in second place at the 2021 PNC Championship — and proved that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! 

By Andrea Wurzburger December 20, 2021 01:07 PM

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far

Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On Dec. 17, Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, hit the golf course to compete as a father-son duo in the PNC Championship Pro-Am.

Seeing Double

Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It was Woods' first time on the green after spending months rehabilitating the significant injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

Father-Son Moment

Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The pair competed together last year, taking home 7th place in the competition. Woods tweeted ahead of the event, "Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionshipwith my son Charlie."

Hole-y Moly

Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Last year, Woods said that there were no words to describe playing with his son at the tournament, sharing, "The fact that we were able to have this experience together — it's memories for a lifetime." 

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

The pair, donning matching outfits for the tournament, had fans feeling like they were seeing double – even prompting the PGA Tour to create a side-by-side comparison of the two that the elder Woods himself called "awesome." 

Lean With It

Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

And photos of the pair side-by-side are uncanny. Just check out that stance. 

Similar Stances

Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

Charlie also mirrored his dad's stance while warming up. 

Dad's Best Advice

Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Woods shared a piece of advice he gave his son with Golf Digest in November 2021, saying, "I'd watch him play and he's going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself. I said, 'Son, I don't care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you're 100 percent committed to the next shot. That's all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you'll get better.' And as the rounds went on throughout the summer, he's gotten so much better." 

Bump It Up

Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

The pair shared a few celebratory fist-bumps on the green. 

Checking Out the Shot

Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

They even have the same look of concentration! 

Big Hug

Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

The duo ultimately finished 2nd in the tournament, with Woods telling the Golf Channel after the match, "What a blast. We had a blast all day. We got on a run, which was great, and Charlie was making some putts."

By Andrea Wurzburger