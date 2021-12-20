See Tiger Woods and His Son Charlie Twinning (Again!) During the 2021 PNC Championship

Woods shared a piece of advice he gave his son with Golf Digest in November 2021, saying, "I'd watch him play and he's going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself. I said, 'Son, I don't care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you're 100 percent committed to the next shot. That's all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you'll get better.' And as the rounds went on throughout the summer, he's gotten so much better."