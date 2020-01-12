Tiger Woods Caddies for His Son Charlie During Junior Golf Event — See the 10-Year-Old's Swing!

Image zoom Tiger Woods and son Gotham/GC Images

It’s not everyday you see such a famous caddie on the green!

Tiger Woods was spotted over the weekend caddying for his son Charlie Axel, who turns 11 next month, during a junior golf event in South Florida, according to the Golf Channel.

Video captured by an onlooker shows the professional golfer, 44, standing by Charlie as the child showed off his best swing, while other photos showed Woods carrying his son’s golf bag.

Although Charlie didn’t end up winning the nine-hole event, he did impress many on social media with his advanced skills.

“Tiger Woods’ 10 year old son has a better golf swing than I will ever have,” wrote one Twitter user, while another fan added, “the kid looks like he could play challenge tour already.”

Throughout Woods’ career, his children have long been among his biggest fans, frequently watching him and cheering him on.

Just last year, after Woods won the Masters Tournament for the fifth time — his first Major title in 11 years — he opened up about how “special” it was to have his son and daughter Sam Alexis, 12, there to witness his triumph.

“It means the world to me. Their love and their support, I just can’t say enough how much that meant to me throughout my struggles when I really just had a hard time moving around,” he told reporters at his winner’s press conference.

“But just to have them there, and then now to have them see their Pops win, just like my Pops saw me win here, it’s pretty special,” he added with a smile.

After years of injury four back surgeries, Woods explained that his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, are finally starting to see golf as a positive for their father, instead of something that just caused him pain.

“I think the kids are starting to understand how much this game means to me, and some of the things I’ve done in the game; prior to comeback, they only knew that gold caused me a lot of pain. If I tried to swing a club I would be on the ground and I struggled for years, and that’s basically all they remember,” he said.

“Luckily I’ve had the procedure where that’s no longer the case and I can do this again. So, you know, we’re creating new memories for them, and it’s just very special,” he added.

Woods, who’s just one win away from breaking the record for most wins on the PGA Tour, will make his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins on Jan. 23.