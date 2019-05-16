Tiger Woods Botches First Round of 2019 PGA Championship After Stunning Masters Comeback

After a stunning Masters tournament win that Michael Jordan deemed the “greatest comeback” he’d ever seen, Tiger Woods had a nightmarish start at the 2019 PGA Championship in Farmingdale, New York on Thursday.

Woods, 43, shot an underwhelming 2-over 72 at the Bethpage Black course in a round that started rocky and ended just as poorly. This has been the story of Woods’ majors run this year; the legendary golfer hasn’t broken 70 in the first round all season.

Opening with a double bogey at the 10th hole and another one on the par-3 17th hole, Woods ended up with a paltry 3-over 38 on the back nine.

While he did pick up some momentum after switching to the front nine, that momentum quickly fizzled out as Woods was pushed out of the top 50 with just five holes left, pulling a disappointing three bogeys to close with a par for the 72.

There were some positive takeaways from Woods’ game on Thursday, with his short game and putting looking strong from the get-go. While his 72 is considered slightly better than field average on a notoriously difficult Bethpage Black course. Woods has struggled with the course in the past, opening with a 74 during the 2009 U.S. Open 10 years ago.

However, this is still the worst first round he’s shot thus far, putting him at 58th in the first round of the tour.

Tiger Woods Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following his huge Masters win in April, it was a disappointing opener for Woods, fraught with errors and leaving him with very little room for any more mistakes if he plans on taking home a second major win in a row.

The 2019 PGA Championship continues Friday afternoon as Woods attempts to win his 16th major.

Woods is currently being sued by the parents of a deceased worker at his restaurant, Nicholas Immesberger, who crashed his car and was pronounced dead at the scene with a blood alcohol level at .256, three times the legal limit.

Tiger Woods Andrew Redington/Getty Images

They claim Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, the restaurant’s general manager, knew their son battled alcoholism, according to the suit, and that Woods “was directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management … were not over-serving its employees/customers,” TMZ reported.

In the days following Immesberger’s passing, Woods has since addressed his death.

“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods told reporters ahead of the tournament, according to Reuters. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just — we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”