Tiger Woods 'Awake,' 'Responsive and Recovering' After Car Accident in California

The golfing legend was injured in a car accident Tuesday morning and underwent surgery on his legs

Tiger Woods is now "awake" and "recovering" following his roll-over car accident in Southern California on Tuesday morning.

In a statement issued to his official Twitter page on Tuesday night, Woods' team gave an update on the golf pro's condition.

Woods "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center," according to Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The doctor went on to explain in the statement that Woods suffered from "fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibular bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into" the athlete's leg.

He also suffered "additional injuries" in his foot and ankle that have been stabalized with "a combination of screws and pins."

Woods' team concluded the statement, saying that he was now "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" while thanking all of the doctors and hospital staff for their support.

Earlier Tuesday, the 45-year-old golfer, who is still recovering from recent back surgery, was involved in a single-vehicle accident near the communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, located in Los Angeles county.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Woods' vehicle sustained "major damage."

In a statement issued to PEOPLE on Tuesday morning, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

The sheriff's department said it is conducting an investigation into the crash, and spokesman Lt. Michael White initially confirmed that Woods' injuries were "not" life-threatening.

Rancho Palos Verdes is home to Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, which is owned by former President Donald Trump. The crash occurred about 20 minutes away from the course.

Just hours before the accident, NBA legend Dwyane Wade posted a video with Woods at an unidentified golf course.

"I told y'all that I was about to do something amazing today, and I got an opportunity, I say the 'GOAT,' he's not comfortable with it, but had an opportunity to come out here with this guy," Wade says in the Instagram video with Woods. "Tiger, thank you for teaching me something."

Woods was in California for the Genesis Invitational last week and into the weekend. The athlete didn't play in the tournament at the Riviera Country Club but served as host.

The golfer and dad of two underwent his recent back surgery to remove a disc fragment pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the December PNC Championship.

In an interview at the Genesis Invitational, Woods said that he was "feeling fine" but "a little bit stiff" two months after his procedure.