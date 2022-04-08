Tiger Woods at the Masters: A History of His Wins and Losses

Is it really happening? On April 5, Tiger Woods told reporters in Augusta, Georgia, that he was planning to play in the 2022 Masters tournament, and on April 7, he teed off.

Woods, 46, suffered severe injuries in a car accident early last year and, while he has made strides in his recovery since then, the golfer has said his return to professional golf was unclear.

After his first round on Thursday, he told reporters he was feeling pretty good about his performance and his physical health.

"That's something I'm very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception," Woods said, per ESPN. "I mean, the place was electric. I hadn't played like this since '19, when I won, because in '20 we had COVID and we had no one here, and I didn't play last year [when attendance was limited]. So to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel."

Woods made his Masters debut in 1995, winning for the first of five times in 1997 at just 21 years old. He most recently won again in 2019.



Here, a look at his biggest moments in Augusta, as this year's tournament rolls on.