Tiger Woods at the Masters: A History of His Wins and Losses

As the golf star returns to the green in Augusta this weekend following his 2021 car crash, look back on his brightest moments with the storied, notoriously tough tournament

By Kate Hogan April 08, 2022 11:54 AM

Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters

Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Is it really happening? On April 5, Tiger Woods told reporters in Augusta, Georgia, that he was planning to play in the 2022 Masters tournament, and on April 7, he teed off. 

Woods, 46, suffered severe injuries in a car accident early last year and, while he has made strides in his recovery since then, the golfer has said his return to professional golf was unclear.

After his first round on Thursday, he told reporters he was feeling pretty good about his performance and his physical health.

"That's something I'm very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception," Woods said, per ESPN. "I mean, the place was electric. I hadn't played like this since '19, when I won, because in '20 we had COVID and we had no one here, and I didn't play last year [when attendance was limited]. So to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel."

Woods made his Masters debut in 1995, winning for the first of five times in 1997 at just 21 years old. He most recently won again in 2019.
 
Here, a look at his biggest moments in Augusta, as this year's tournament rolls on.

Tiger Woods at the 1995 Masters

Credit: Steve Munday/ALLSPORT/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Tiger Woods made his Masters debut as an amateur at just 19 years old, giving a formidable first showing.

Tiger Woods at the 1996 Masters

Credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods, still competing as an amateur, was cut before weekend play at the 1996 tournament. 

Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters

Credit: Augusta National/Getty

Did he win? Yes!

Notable news: Woods won his first Masters at just 21 years old, making him the youngest person to do so, as well as the first champion of Asian or African descent. But the milestone was special to Woods for a very important reason: family.

"More than anything that week, I was just happy to see Dad [Earl Woods] there, because he'd had open-heart surgery and had complications from that," Woods later recalled to Golf Digest. "He went back in the hospital, and he actually died, but they revived him. He wasn't supposed to go to Augusta. He said, 'To hell with you guys; I'm going to support my son.' "

Tiger Woods at the 1998 Masters

Credit: Augusta National/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: As the previous year's champ, Woods presented the signature green jacket to winner Mark O'Meara.

Tiger Woods at the 1999 Masters

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods faltered in 1999, saying, "I hit a lot of great shots and a lot of ugly ones," per USA Today.

Tiger Woods at the 2000 Masters

Credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods came closer in 2000, finishing in fifth.

Tiger Woods at the 2001 Masters

Credit: TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP/Getty

Did he win? Yes!

Notable news: With his 2001 win, his second, Woods set another record, becoming the first golfer to hold all four major titles — the Masters, U.S. Open Championship, the Open Championship and PGA Championship — at once. That year it was nicknamed the "Tiger Slam."

Tiger Woods at the 2002 Masters

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Did he win? Yes!

Notable news: Woods claimed back-to-back victories with his 2002 win, his third overall.

Tiger Woods at the 2003 Masters

Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Mike Weir won in 2003, and Woods presented him with his jacket.

Tiger Woods at the 2004 Masters

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods didn't win in 2004, but he did make a hole-in-one on the 9th!

Tiger Woods at the 2005 Masters

Credit: David Cannon/Getty

Did he win? Yes!
 
Notable news: Phil Mickelson had the honor of presenting Woods with his fourth jacket. He became just the second four-time winner, joining Arnold Palmer. 

Tiger Woods at the 2006 Masters

Credit: Harry How/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: In this year, it was Woods giving Mickelson his coat.

Tiger Woods at the 2007 Masters

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods tied for second at the 2007 tournament, his first following the death of his beloved dad. 

Tiger Woods at the 2008 Masters

Credit: Harry How/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods again came close in 2008.

Tiger Woods at the 2009 Masters

Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods had some tough moments in the 2009 tournament, like when he took this shot from the foliage on the 2nd.

Tiger Woods at the 2010 Masters

Credit: David Cannon/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: This was Woods' first Masters appearance following his 2009 single-car accident and subsequent split from wife Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods at the 2011 Masters

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods finished in the top 10 in 2011.

Tiger Woods at the 2012 Masters

Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods had his worst pro finish at the Masters in 2012, finishing 5 over par.

Tiger Woods at the 2013 Masters

Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods missed the first-place spot again in 2013, and dominated headlines for making what was possibly an illegal drop, which earned him a penalty

In 2014, he missed the competition completely due to ongoing back pain.

Tiger Woods at the 2015 Masters

Credit: David Cannon/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Jordan Speith won the Masters in 2015, and Woods wouldn't return again until 2018 due to injuries.

Tiger Woods at the 2018 Masters

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Bleacher Report said he was "never in contention" in 2018, though the fans went wild for Woods. 

Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters

Credit: Augusta National/Getty

Did he win? Yes!

Notable news: It was the comeback of all comebacks, Woods' first major win in 11 years following myriad personal and physical struggles. It also made him the lone five-time Masters winner; only Jack Nicklaus has more, with six.

Tiger Woods at the 2020 Masters

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Did he win? No

Notable news: Woods had the worst hole of his career, recording a 10 on the 12th, Golf Digest reported.

By Kate Hogan