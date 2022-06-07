The golf legend is taking a step back and will sit out of the U.S. Open Championship, scheduled to start on June 16

Tiger Woods Says He Will Skip the 2022 U.S. Open: 'My Body Needs More Time to Get Stronger'

Tiger Woods is giving himself a break.

The 46-year-old announced on Twitter that he is skipping the upcoming U.S. Open Championship as his body continues to heal from the car crash that left him with severe leg injuries last year.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said of the tournament, scheduled to start on June 16.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month," he added. "I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

In late May, Woods hit the links for his second professional event since the accident while playing in the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

​​While he came up short in the tournament, spectators were in awe of the legendary golfer — including some of his competitors.

"You've heard the vets say, 'Hey, just don't watch him, you play your own game,' and it's like, 'Come on, this is the first time I get to see him really play in person and see the crowds,' " golfer Will Zalatoris said during a press conference at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 25.

"The crowds Thursday-Friday I thought were bigger than Saturday-Sunday, at least in my groups," he added. "It was nuts. I played a practice round in front of him Wednesday and it was 35 people deep on [hole eight]. It was just absurd."

Despite the fanfare, it did appear that Woods was dealing with pain while at the 104th PGA Championship, ESPN reported.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 Tiger Woods | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

"[My right leg] has felt better before," said Woods. "It's a little sore right now, and we'll go back and start the process of getting ready for [Friday]."

In the 2021 accident, Woods suffered fractures to the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg. Multiple surgeries later, his leg and foot have since been stabilized with a rod and multiple pins, screws, and plates.