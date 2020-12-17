Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, 11, are competing in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, this weekend

Tiger Woods and Son Charlie, 11, Are Totally in Sync as They Warm Up Together at PNC Championship

Double Woods.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, 11, were on the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday ahead of the PNC Championship. The pro-am began Thursday, while the two-day competition will begin Saturday.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour, the 44-year-old and his son stand side-by-side on the driving range as they hit balls. The duo's swings are almost perfectly aligned in the clip.

Alongside the footage, the PGA Tour wrote, "Home on the range."

The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, brings together PGA TOUR and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team.

Charlie already has made a name for himself as an accomplished junior golfer in Florida. Woods has even been spotted caddying for his son at various junior tournaments.

On Thursday, Woods' longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, confirmed that he and his own son, Joe Jr., 22, will serve as the Woods' caddies for the competition.

Image zoom Tiger and Charlie Woods | Credit: PGA Champions Tour/Twitter

"About a month ago Tiger approached me and said, 'I'm thinking about playing in the PNC father-son championship with Charlie,' " LaCava said in an interview with GOLF TV. "And I was so jacked up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' 'Cause I thought it was probably a year or two away. He was so excited Charlie caught the golf bug this year, playing a ton of golf, practicing, working at it, and was psyched to play."