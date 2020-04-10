Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren on 'Same Page' as Kids Split Time Between Homes During Coronavirus

Image zoom Tiger Woods/Instagram

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren are seeing eye to eye as they split custody of their children during the coronavirus lockdown, a source close to Woods tells PEOPLE.

Woods is quarantined with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, while Nordegren has family members at her house. The kids split time between both homes, but don’t go anywhere else, the source says.

“They’re taking this seriously,” the insider explains. “They’re totally on the same page.”

This week, Woods shared a photo of himself, Herman, and the kids enjoying an at-home version of his Masters Champions dinner. He also shared that they were having putting contests and working on puzzles while self-isolating.

Woods and Nordegren split in 2010 after the golfer was embroiled in a sex scandal in which dozens of women came forward and alleged that they had sexual encounters with him. In February 2010, Woods spoke out and admitted to being unfaithful.

Now 44, Woods has mellowed, the source told PEOPLE in February. “He is a different man than he was￼ before [the scandal],” says the insider. “He’s grown up a lot. He’s not the narcissistic little kid he used to be; he now realizes that he’s not the center of the universe.”

When he’s not golfing, Woods is focused on raising son Charlie Axel, 10, and daughter Sam Alexis, 11.

Over the years, several sources — including Nordegren herself — have told PEOPLE that the couple has ironed out their differences and is focused on giving the kids a stable, happy upbringing.

Even the coronavirus hasn’t derailed their plans, says the source.

“They’ve always been really good at communicating about things involving the kids, and this is no exception,” the insider says. “Their number one priority is to keep the entire family safe and to help stop the spread.”