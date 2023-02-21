Tiger Woods Admits He Was in More Pain During Genesis Tournament 'Than I Probably Let On'

"It was progress, but obviously I didn't win," Woods said after finishing tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 05:30 PM
Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters
Tiger Woods. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Tiger Woods is happy to be back competing on the golf course as he continues to work on his health — even if it means some pain.

While the golf legend finished tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, participating in the event at all was a personal victory.

"To be out here competitively is different. I miss the fraternity of the guys," the 47-year-old golfer told Yahoo Sports after the tournament. "Because I haven't played a lot in the last few years, there's a tremendous amount of turnover. … There's a lot of new faces out here that are going to be the future of our tour that I got a chance to see and play with. It's neat to see the turnover. It's neat to see the guys who are playing the best right now."

This was Woods' first time competing in a sanctioned tournament since the Open Championship in July 2022, and his first time in a PGA Tour event since 2020.

Woods has slowly eased his way back to the sport since his single-vehicle rollover car crash in February 2021 left him with "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

"My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't [try to play much more than the majors]," Woods explained Sunday. "That's just going to be my future … I know that and I understand that. That's just my reality."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is now looking forward to taking time to recover after this weekend's tournament.

He explained: "It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on. My team has been fantastic in getting my body recovered day to day and getting me ready to play each and every day."

Woods detailed that the recovery process is "hard mentally" and "hard physically" as he "lays in ice pretty much all night" to get his muscles activated and then "hops in the cold again."

He previously shared with reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament in December that he has turned his focus to competing in "just the major championships" as his time in the sport nears its end.

"The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," Woods, told reporters, per Yahoo Sports. "I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods Talks Being a Girl Dad While Golfing with Jada Pinkett Smith: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Woods said he "didn't expect to play three majors" last year and was hopeful he'd just get to compete in the British Open. "But I was able to get two more in there, so that was a big positive."

"I like playing, I like competing," said Woods, "but unfortunately — I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk."

Related Articles
Tiger Woods of the United States (L) and Justin Thomas of the United States walk off the ninth tee during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Tiger Woods Hands a Tampon to Justin Thomas in Apparent Joke During PGA Tournament 
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, . The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873 British Open Golf, St. Andrews, United Kingdom - 15 Jul 2022
Tiger Woods Admits He's Close to Retirement: 'Physically, That's All I Can Do'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Tiger Woods attends the Tiger Woods Foundation's 20th Anniversary Celebration at the New York Public Library on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods Apologizes After Backlash for Handing Justin Thomas a Tampon During Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
A flag with the Augusta National logo is seen during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia.
LIV Golfers Will be Eligible to Compete in 2023 Masters Tournament, Club Chairman Determines
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 19: Scott Stallings of the United States walks on the 14th fairway during the second round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 19, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Scott Stallings' Masters Invitation Is Sent to the Wrong Person with the Same Name
Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters
Tiger Woods Withdraws from Tournament with Foot Injury: 'Making It Difficult to Walk'
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the putt together on the first green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Were Total Twins at a Golf Tournament This Weekend: See the Photos
Tiger Woods plays his shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022
When Will Tiger Woods Play in a Golf Tournament Next? He Wants to Return to 'Favorite Course'
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Says 'Walking Hurts' as He Makes His PGA Championship Return, Finishes First Round +4
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Remains on List of Players for 2022 Masters as Tournament Approaches
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Gets Emotional as He's Inducted Into Golf Hall of Fame with Intro from Daughter Sam
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Says He Plans to Play in 2022 Masters in PGA Tour Return Over a Year After Injury
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Says He Will Skip the 2022 U.S. Open: 'My Body Needs More Time to Get Stronger'
tiger woods and Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson Says He 'Respects' Tiger Woods' Criticism of Players Who Left PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters
Tiger Woods Spotted at Site of PGA Championship in Oklahoma for Practice Round