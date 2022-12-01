Tiger Woods Admits He's Close to Retirement: 'Physically, That's All I Can Do'

"I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk," said Woods

Published on December 1, 2022 02:31 PM
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, . The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873 British Open Golf, St. Andrews, United Kingdom - 15 Jul 2022
Photo: Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

Tiger Woods may be joining the retirement club soon.

The golf legend spoke with reporters ahead of this weekend's Hero World Challenge tournament, where he's decided to limit his participation to just hosting duties following a bout of plantar fasciitis.

"The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," Woods, 46, told reporters, per Yahoo Sports. "I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do," he added.

Woods said he "didn't expect to play three majors this year" and was hopeful he'd just get to compete in the British Open. "But I was able to get two more in there, so that was a big positive."

"I like playing, I like competing," said Woods, "but unfortunately — I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk."

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters
Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters. Gregory Shamus/Getty

Woods announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge, a benefit for his Tiger Woods Foundation, in a tweet on Monday.

"I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods told his social media followers on Monday. Following advice from his doctors and trainers, Woods said he has "decided to withdraw this week" and will instead "focus my attention on hosting duties" during the weekend.

Woods also addressed the future of the PGA Tour amid the creation of LIV Golf, and whether or not the two could "co-exist" in his opinion.

"Right now as it is, not right now, not with their leadership," said Woods, who specifically mentioned LIV CEO Greg Norman.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Masters
Andrew Redington/Getty

Woods cited Norman's "animosity towards the Tour itself" in hindering that scenario, according to Yahoo Sports. "I don't see that happening. As Rory [McIlroy] said and I said it as well, I think Greg's got to leave and then we can eventually, hopefully, have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out."

As of Thursday, Woods is still scheduled to join Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy for TNT's The Match on Dec. 10. Additionally, he told his followers he plans to compete in the PNC Championship in his tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods Talks Being a Girl Dad While Golfing with Jada Pinkett Smith: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Despite his frustrating injuries, Woods has enjoyed a successful 2022. The iconic golfer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in Florida in March following a heartfelt introduction from his daughter, Sam Woods.

In her sweet speech, filled with personal anecdotes about their relationship, Sam, 14, told her father, "You're a fighter, you've defied the odds every time." Specifically addressing his car crash last year, which left Woods with significant orthopedic injuries, Sam called the moment one of Tiger's "ultimate lows."

"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," Sam admitted. "Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this."

