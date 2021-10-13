Tiger Woods 'a Fighter' After Car Crash: 'Being a Dad Has Helped Him Stay Focused on His Recovery'
Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle car crash on Feb. 23
Tiger Woods' children have helped push him through recovery from his shocking February car accident.
A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Woods "lives for" his son Charlie, 12 and daughter Sam, 14, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
"Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery," says the source. "At times, it's been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though."
Adds the source, "He has worked very hard in physical therapy. ... He has had an incredible recovery."
Earlier this week, another insider told PEOPLE that Woods' recovery since the single-vehicle car crash on Feb. 23 has been "remarkable."
Woods — who suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg, including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones — is "feeling strong and healthy and optimistic that he'll be able to return to tour."
When he'll be back on the PGA Tour is unclear, but Woods has a "timeframe in his head," the insider said, adding "He knows when he wants to return, and he's going to make it happen."
Woods was spotted out supporting Charlie on the golf course over the weekend, looking on as his son — also a talented golfer — participated in a juniors' tournament.
