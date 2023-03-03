Three Players Ejected from College Basketball Tournament After Punches Are Thrown

Three players were ejected during Thursday's Ohio Valley Conference tournament game after punches were thrown on the court.

In a video clip shared by ESPN, SIU Edwardsville player DeeJuan Pruitt is seen taking a swing at his opponent, UT Martin's Rifen Miguel, at half-court. Miguel had seemingly been taunting Pruitt as he came up the court with his hands up, as seen in the video.

After the initial punch, additional players and coaching staff became involved as they tried to break up the scuffle.

Miguel, Pruitt and UT Martin's Jalen Myers were ejected from the game after referees reviewed footage of the altercation for more than 10 minutes.

According to USA Today, Miguel was bleeding from the blow and required medical attention.

The incident occurred with roughly four minutes left in the first half of the game, leaving both teams without key players for the second half.

UT Martin defeated SIU Edwardsville 81-75 and will advance to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Head coach Ryan Ridder celebrated the victory with his team after the game. "I think we've said it enough; winning looks different every night," Ridder told his team in the locker room.

"I've never, in 13 years of coaching, seen it like that. But at the end of the day, holy sh--, that was an unbelievable effort."