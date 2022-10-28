Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Will Live in 2 Florida Cities Following Their Divorce: Source

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will both remain in Florida after they split.

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed the couple will file for divorce after 13 years of marriage. According to a source with knowledge, Brady, 45, will remain in Tampa, and he also has a residence in Miami. Bündchen, 42, is going to be living in Miami.

Sources told PEOPLE that they will both file in Florida on Friday morning.

"The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

The source added: "They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

The couple's split comes after months of reports that the couple had been struggling, and that Bündchen "is done with their marriage," another source previously told PEOPLE.

After Bündchen hired a divorce lawyer, Brady followed suit.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have amassed an impressive portfolio of real estate over the course of their 13-year marriage. The couple, who share two children, bought and sold numerous multi-million dollar homes across the country and abroad.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In 2020, the football star and supermodel purchased a property on exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach for a $17 million. The island is known for its extreme security measures — there's a guard-gated bridge to enter and a private police force — and its famous residents, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Brady also bought and sold several residences in the Boston area during his tenure as the quarterback of the New England Patriots. Most recently, he and Bündchen lived in a sprawling suburban compound in Brookline, Massachusetts. The 9,716-square-foot mansion was custom built in 2015 and designed by the renowned architect Richard Landry, who had previously built a home in Los Angeles for the couple.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cobblestone motor court that can fit 20 cars, a wine room, gym and spa. Out back, there's an organic herb and vegetable garden, a pool and a 2,400-square-foot barn-style guest house that Bündchen called "my sanctuary where I spend most of my time," in a Vogue 73 Questions interview.

They listed the home for sale for $39.5 million in August 2019, despite Brady having agreed to continue playing for the Patriots the following season. They soon lowered the price to $33.9 million in October — a $5.6 million price cut. It finally sold for $33 million in January 2021.

After purchasing a plot in Brentwood, Calif. in 2008, Brady and Bündchen built a castle-like compound that was designed by Landry and featured in an Architectural Digest cover story. The 13,890-square-foot chateau famously featured a moat as well as a pool house, a cobblestone drive and views of the Pacific Ocean. In 2014, the duo listed the house for $50 million and eventually sold it to music mogul Dr. Dre for $40 million, according to the LA Times.

The Brady-Bündchens still own a comparatively modest pied-a-terre in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. They previously owned several other apartments in New York City, including one they sold for $40 million in 2020.

There's also a hilltop beach retreat on the west coast of the Central American country, where the family has frequently vacationed over the years. Brady and Bündchen even renewed their vows there in 2009, though not much else is known about the international hideaway.

The stars also own a vacation getaway at the exclusive Yellowstone Resort in Montana.