PEOPLE exclusively reveals the first look of Milo Ventimiglia, who plays America's favorite dad Jack Pearson, giving NFL fans a special Thanksgiving message

This Is Us ' Milo Ventimiglia to Give Opening Message for NFL's Steelers-Ravens Thanksgiving Game

Though 2020 has canceled many holiday events due to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing has stayed the same: football on Thanksgiving.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at a special show open starring Milo Ventimiglia, who will be delivering a holiday greeting prior to Thursday night's big NFL game between the first-place, undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) and AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens (6-4).

Joining Ventimiglia, 43, in the video message will be Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and players from both teams.

On Thursday night, the Steelers will be hosting the Ravens, marking the first-ever Thanksgiving Day NFL game in Pittsburgh.

Of course, This Is Us fans know Ventimiglia's character (and America's favorite TV dad) Jack Pearson bleeds black and gold. The patriarch has been a lifelong Steelers fan, even utilizing the Terrible Towel for a birthday tradition, and passed down his love for football to his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their adult children: Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

In the current season, Jack has been helping his young son Kevin (Parker Bates) in the garage gym with the hopes of making the football star the next Terry Bradshaw, minus the hair loss. Hall of Famer Bradshaw was the quarterback for the Steelers and led the team to eight AFC Central championships and four Super Bowl titles from 1974 to 1979.

Back in 2017, Ventimiglia and Moore were special guests at the Steelers' NFL Draft party at Heinz Field, where they announced the team's fourth-round selection.

They were even presented with custom-made jerseys with their characters' names printed on the back. "Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves," Moore wrote at the time.

Season 5 of This Is Us resumes on Jan. 5, 2021.