Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reacts to Cutout of Himself Attending NFL Opener — Next to the Queen!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Queen Elizabeth may not seem like they have much in common, but the pair ended up side-by-side at the NFL 2020-2021 season opener last night — at least, the cardboard cutout versions of them did.

“Ah yes, the dynamic duo of @TheRock and the Queen,” NBC’s Sunday Night Football account tweeted Thursday evening, sharing a photo featuring the cutouts in the stands at the game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, which had reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson cheekily responded to the Tweet, reacting to his placement next to the Queen.

“Man it was good to watch football tonight. Defending champs looked great, all players kicked ass, that 17,000 made some noise,” the Jumanji actor wrote, referencing the number of people who filled the stands at the football game.

“And my unique relationship with the Queen was revealed,” he joked, adding, “Welcome back @NFL, coaches and especially, the players.”

Professional sports teams have been filling empty seats at stadiums with cutouts of celebrities and fans as most leagues and teams have opted to not allow attendance to games and matches.

Johnson recently revealed that he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut," he shared in an Instagram video last week. "My No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

Luckily, the actor, 48, and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have now recovered.

“We are no longer contagious," said Johnson, who is also dad to Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. "Thank God, we are healthy."