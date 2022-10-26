The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Makes Her WWE TV Debut as Ava Raine

Ava Raine has entered the ring!

Wrestling's newest star — also known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone — made her debut Tuesday night in her first televised appearance for the WWE on NXT.

The 21-year-old's identity had been teased in recent episodes, with her masked face lurking throughout the arena.

But on Tuesday, Simone pulled down her red hoodie and took off her mask in her new persona as the fourth member of wrestler Joe Gacy's faction Schism.

Simone is the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler from the same family, following in the footsteps of her dad, grandfather Rocky and great-grandfather Peter Maivia. Her great-grandmother, Lia Maivia, was also one of the sport's first female promoters.

On Instagram late Tuesday night, the newest WWE star shared a selfie with the caption "Saved." She also posted the same picture on Twitter and alluded to her new wrestling family, adding "4 roots 1 tree."

In May, Simone confirmed that she would be competing in the ring for the WWE and updated her official Twitter account to @AvaRaineWWE.

After fans on Twitter expressed disappointment that her ring name wasn't a nod to her father, who debuted in the WWE back in 1996 and spent years with the company full-time, Simone spoke out about the social media criticism.

WWE

"I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don't understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic," she wrote. "A name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

In July, fans got a first glimpse of the flame-haired wrestler when she filmed a promo in Orlando, according to Sports Illustrated.

The WWE signed Simone as a trainee in 2020. The organization announced that she'd begun training, but according to USA Today, her ring debut was delayed due to a knee injury.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day,' this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this," she wrote in the caption of her 2020 post announcing she'd signed with WWE.

At the time, her dad couldn't hold back pride about his firstborn daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson, on officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE and NXT," The Rock said in an Instagram post. "And on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete."