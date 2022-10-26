The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Makes Her WWE TV Debut as Ava Raine

The 21-year-old wrestler is the first fourth-generation athlete in the history of WWE

By
Published on October 26, 2022 01:01 PM
Ava Raine, Ava Raine, Simone Johnson
Photo: WWE

Ava Raine has entered the ring!

Wrestling's newest star — also known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone — made her debut Tuesday night in her first televised appearance for the WWE on NXT.

The 21-year-old's identity had been teased in recent episodes, with her masked face lurking throughout the arena.

But on Tuesday, Simone pulled down her red hoodie and took off her mask in her new persona as the fourth member of wrestler Joe Gacy's faction Schism.

Simone is the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler from the same family, following in the footsteps of her dad, grandfather Rocky and great-grandfather Peter Maivia. Her great-grandmother, Lia Maivia, was also one of the sport's first female promoters.

On Instagram late Tuesday night, the newest WWE star shared a selfie with the caption "Saved." She also posted the same picture on Twitter and alluded to her new wrestling family, adding "4 roots 1 tree."

In May, Simone confirmed that she would be competing in the ring for the WWE and updated her official Twitter account to @AvaRaineWWE.

After fans on Twitter expressed disappointment that her ring name wasn't a nod to her father, who debuted in the WWE back in 1996 and spent years with the company full-time, Simone spoke out about the social media criticism.

Ava Raine, Simone Johnson
WWE

"I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don't understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic," she wrote. "A name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

In July, fans got a first glimpse of the flame-haired wrestler when she filmed a promo in Orlando, according to Sports Illustrated.

The WWE signed Simone as a trainee in 2020. The organization announced that she'd begun training, but according to USA Today, her ring debut was delayed due to a knee injury.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day,' this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this," she wrote in the caption of her 2020 post announcing she'd signed with WWE.

At the time, her dad couldn't hold back pride about his firstborn daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson, on officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE and NXT," The Rock said in an Instagram post. "And on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete."

Related Articles
Dwyane Johnson The Rock and daugther Simone Garcia Johnson
Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Defends Her Newly Announced WWE Name: 'Find a New Joke'
Dwayne Wade
Watch Dwayne Johnson Be Passed a Fan's Baby Through a Crowd During 'Black Adam' Event
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
What to Know About Late WWE Wrestler Sara Lee
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
Dwayne Johnson Shares His Daughter Refuses to Believe Her Daddy is MAUI from Disney's Movie MOANA. https://www.instagram.com/therock/.
Dwayne Johnson Has Been Watching His Old WWE Matches with His Daughters: 'They're Fascinated'
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Poses for Silly Hairdo Moment with Daughter Tia: 'Take It While I Can Get It'
Gerrit and Amy Cole
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely from WWE After Attacking an Official at SummerSlam
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'
Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his family during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team
Who Is Eli Manning's Wife? All About Abby McGrew