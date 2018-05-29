'The Queen Is Back': Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Celebrates French Open Win

Alexis Ohanian wants the world to know that “The Queen is back!”

Serena Williams clinched a major win at her French Open return on Tuesday, beating out the Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova in a 7-6, 6-4 first-round victory, CBS Sports reports. And her biggest fan, Ohanian, has been sure to sing her praises on social media.

“Supermama is back. Second time is even better. Is that Vibranium? #RG18 #catsuit,” the Reddit co-founder wrote in an Instagram post after the big win.

Roland Garros marks Williams’ first major tournament since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September 2017. She made her triumphant return in a sleek, black, short-sleeved cat suit.

She said the attention-grabbing look represented her triumphant return to tennis after childbirth.

“All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce, in a middle of everything,” she told a reporter after the match. “That’s what this represents. It’s exciting … You can’t beat a cat suit, right?”

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Just before the match, Ohanian shared sweet footage on Instagram of a fan receiving a signed tennis ball from Williams. He wrote that the fan had reached out to the couple on behalf of a family friend who deeply admired the athlete.

“I’m grateful for all the people around the world who adore my wife; the world,” Ohanian wrote in the post. “This particular story moved all the people who upvoted it, but also us. After she won the Australian Open in 2017, Serena signed one of her practice balls for ‘Nee Nee’ and I mailed it out. Jarod recorded a video of the surprise last year and said it was OK for me to share it today.”

He ended the post: “Today, Serena is going back to work at her first Grand Slam since Junior was born and our family is thrilled & proud to cheer her on with all of you—most certainly you, ‘Nee Nee.’ 🎾 The Queen is back.”

Footage of Williams’ win showed the athlete lifting her arms in victory as she secured the win. The tennis great celebrated the win on Twitter.

“Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in her now-famous cat suit. “If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!!”

Williams went into the tournament ranked no. 453. Thus, French Open organizers announced they would not give her a seeding, leaving the three-time French Open champion to face highly ranked players early in the tournament. Some said the organizers were likely punishing Williams for 14-month absence.

Still, the tennis great appears to be doing just fine despite the news.