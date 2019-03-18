How to Build the Perfect Bracket: What Are the Official March Madness Rankings?

Let the brackets be made and the games begin.

The annually anticipated March Madness tournament is finally here. While the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament officially starts on Tuesday, March 19, with the First Four games, Selection Sunday this past weekend revealed the official bracket and seeds of the teams.

So who are the top teams, aimed to dominate the court this year?

At the No. 1 spot among the top four seeds sits Duke University and their star player, Zion Williamson. Williamson — a freshman who is projected by ESPN to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft — will be back on the court after injuring his knee during a game in February against North Carolina, causing him to sit out for five games, CBS News reported. Now he’s back, and ready to help the Blue Devils take home the title.

In a top seed with the Blue Devils are the Virginia Cavaliers for the second year in a row. They’ll have a stiff comeback to make if they find themselves facing Duke in the championship game, having already lost to them twice this past season, according to USA Today.

Gonzaga on the other hand, another top-seeded team, has already beat Duke while playing without one of their best players, Killian Tillie. Now with Tillie and a top-three defender, Brandon Clarke, the title may be in reach.

North Carolina finds itself in the final top seed with one of the fastest teams in the tournament — led by another star freshman, Coby White. Their quick offense is one to look out for.

And what about the other 64 teams?

Other teams to watch for in the madness are Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan State, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Spartans made a grab for the top seed when they won against Michigan in the Big Ten title game but ended up landing a second seed — potentially putting them up against Duke in during the Elite Eight.

Tennessee is a team of veteran players — returning to the tournament after an exceptionally good season, CBS News reported.

The first round of March Madness officially starts on Tuesday, March 19, airing live on TruTV.