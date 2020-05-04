Game of Thrones Star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Breaks Insane 1,100-Pound Deadlifting Record

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson — who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the hit show — said he would remember the feat for the rest of his life

Though Game of Thrones has long been over, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is still living up to his character's name.

Björnsson — who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the hit show — has long been a successful powerlifter, and on Saturday, the 31-year-old added to his resume when he deadlifted 1,104.5 pounds to break a world record.

"I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life," Björnsson wrote in an Instagram post commemorating the feat.

"I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I'm a dog with a bone," the Icelandic actor added. "Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible."

The previous record was set in 2016 by British powerlifter Eddie Hall, who deadlifted 1,102.31 pounds.

After claiming the record, Björnsson said he could have lifted even more weight during the attempt.

"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" Björnsson said, according to ESPN.

"I'm happy with this," he continued. "My family and friends, they were happy with this, and I've decided to call it."

Video posted to Björnsson's YouTube channel showed him yelling and raising his hands in triumph after lifting the massive amount of weight.

After leaving the stage, he immediately embraces and kisses his wife of two years, Kelsey Henson.

"So proud of this guy," she wrote on Instagram. "The most hardworking, driven, motivated, craziest person I’ve ever known. His work ethic is honestly like no other and today just proved that. Absolute champion and MOUNTAIN of a man. So happy to have you in my life."

Björnsson — who is six feet and nine inches tall — earned the title of World's Strongest Man in 2018 and won the Arnold Strongman Classic for the last three years.

It was during the fourth season of Game of Thornes that Björnsson was cast as "The Mountain," becoming the third actor to depict the character.

He would remain in the role for seasons 4 through 8 of the hit show, which aired its controversial finale in May 2019.