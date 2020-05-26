The charity golf match, which aired on Sunday night, raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief

The Match: Champions for Charity Was the Most-Watched Golf Telecast Ever

The Match: Champions for Charity proved to be a champion itself in the ratings Sunday night.

The charity golf match — which featured a showdown between Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson to benefit COVID-19 relief — was the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television.

According to Turner Sports, an average of 5.8 million viewers tuned into TNT to watch Team Woods and Manning ultimately pull out the victory. Between 5:45 and 6 p.m. EST, the broadcast peaked at 6.3 million viewers.

While the match included plenty of trash-talking between the athletes, the event managed to raise $20 million for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Image zoom Tiger Woods and Tom Brady Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brady, 42, captured most of the spotlight during the event for one moment in which his ripped pants were on full display to the TV cameras.

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..." he joked on Twitter after the wardrobe malfunction went viral on social media.

Despite the mishap, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback remained a good sport and even impressed fans and his fellow golfers when he scored a birdie on the seventh hole.

"Congrats to @TigerWoods and Peyton for a hard-fought victory and thanks to @PhilMickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it," he tweeted. "Now...back to my day job."

Afterward, Woods, 44, shared a photo of the four stars holding a check for $20 million, writing that the outing was a "fun day."

"What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too," he wrote. "What a fun day for an even better cause!"

During the broadcast, Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen tweeted her support for him, sharing a photo from her television screen of her husband smiling in his golf cart.

"Let’s go lovvvey @TomBrady!!! ❤️" she wrote.