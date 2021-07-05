The Match Creator Says Tom Brady 'Wants Revenge' After Losing Last Year's Charity Golf Tournament

The Match creator Bryan Zuriff tells PEOPLE there will be "plenty of banter" between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau during the fourth iteration of The Match

Tom Brady is preparing for victory, as he and Phil Mickelson reunite for another round of The Match, facing off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Creator and executive producer Bryan Zuriff tells PEOPLE that this time, it's personal for Brady, 43, as he teases what's to come on the fourth installment of The Match, which airs live on Tuesday, July 6. "Tom Brady wants revenge for his loss in The Match last time," Zuriff says of Brady and Mickelson's narrow loss to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning during the charity tournament's second iteration last May, The Match: Champions for Charity.

"Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league, and he and Tom are two men who have battled over the years," he adds. "So to watch them go at it in a setting like this, where Aaron gets a chance to beat him after losing in the divisional championship game — probably the best game of the season last year — is going to be a really great matchup and give the guys plenty of banter."

Brady began the trash talk early, calling out his opponents on Twitter when the charity round was announced in May. "Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson," he wrote at the time. "@b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn't going for it."

Zuriff held the inaugural Match in 2018 between Woods and Mickelson, and it's since evolved to include athletes from other sports. Brady, Mickelson, 51, Rodgers, 37, and DeChambeau, 27, will compete while benefitting My Brother's Keeper Alliance, Feeding America and the Montana Food Bank Network.

"People love it because you get to spend hours with the best athletes in the world. You get real time with them playing a sport that they want to win. You get guys who play who they want to play, and you're able to get the matchup that you want, where guys get to play people they never would have otherwise," Zuriff explains. "So, if you're watching a normal PGA Tour event, you don't necessarily get the two guys you want to see going down the wire. You also get to have Charles Barkley in the mix interviewing the players."

Although reigning champ Barkley, 58, isn't competing this time around, he's serving as a commentator alongside Larry Fitzgerald, Cheyenne Woods and Trevor Immelman, as Brian Anderson hosts. Barkley and Mickelson triumphed over Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry during The Match: Champions for Change in November.

"I think we are going to get to spend some quality time with Aaron Rodgers and Charles Barkley," says Zuriff. "You know, talking to Aaron about what's been going on in the offseason will be really interesting, as he hasn't given many interviews."

He adds: "Bryson DeChambeau, we also get to hear what's been going on off the course and what's going on in his head. There's a lot going on with him right now in the golf world, and to get Barkley and to talk to him and Aaron about some of the stuff going on in their respective lives should be really fun."

Zuriff also praises his co-executive producer and "the modern-day Arnold Palmer," Mickelson. "He thrives in these competitions and loves to take on the young guys," he says. "He has a will to win, whether he's playing in this match or the PGA Championship, and he goes out to win everything, every time, and he's psyched."