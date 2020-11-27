The Match 2 was the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television

How to Watch The Match 3 Charity Golf Match Featuring Stephen Curry, Peyton Manning & More

Sports fans are in for a special treat — and it's not Thanksgiving leftovers.

The Match: Champions for Change (or The Match 3) airs Friday afternoon and will see sports worlds collide for a charitable golf match.

Here's what you need to know and how to watch.

Who Is Competing?

Peyton, 44, and Mickelson, 50, took part in The Match 2, which aired in May. That event was the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television. Curry has also participated in pro golf events before, according to SportingNews.com.

The site adds that most of the proceeds from this match "will go toward supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)."

Expect some playful trash talk: Golf magazine reports that all four players will have microphones on them, which will allow viewers to hear everything they say to one another. In addition, according to the outlet, "the player's earpieces will also connect to the broadcast team, so they can ask questions throughout the round."

When Is It?

The event will be taking place on Friday and is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune in to TNT to watch. The pre-match show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. TNT previously aired the first two matches, according to Golf.

Where Is It?

The Match 3 is taking place at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fans will not be allowed to attend.

Per Golf Digest, "the course is owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, sits at the base of the Tortolita Mountains and offers views of the Santa Catalina Mountains."

How to Follow Along

Prior to the tournament at 3 p.m., TNT's pre-show "will break down the event, the four competitors and the HBCUs that they’ll be raising money for," according to Golf Digest. Cari Champion will host alongside Eli Manning and Michelle Wie West.