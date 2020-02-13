The Game Gets a Special Face Tattoo in Honor of Kobe Bryant

The Game is honoring Kobe Bryant through his latest ink.

The 40-year-old rapper paid tribute to the late basketball player on Wednesday, sharing several photos of himself getting Bryant’s former jersey number, No. 8, tattooed on his face on Instagram.

The design — which features the number 8 turned sideways to represent the infinity symbol — was inked by Glasgow-based tattoo artist Sile Sanda.

“♾ F O R E V E R,” he captioned the pictures.

Sanda also shared a video of himself working on the piece on the social media platform, writing that it was “an absolute pleasure” to tattoo the “How We Do” hitmaker.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were on their way to a youth basketball game with parents and players from the Mamba Sports Academy girls’ team when their helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. The two died alongside pilot Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli.

The Game, who is currently touring across the United Kingdom and Europe, previously wrote about Bryant’s passing on his Instagram. As a Los Angeles native, he told his followers that he was “conflicted” about leaving his hometown just days after the Lakers legend’s passing.

“Norwich, England…. you guys were f—) amazing !!!! Every second of last night made leaving Los Angeles & coming on tour worth it. I was conflicted about having to come over here for tour when the energy at home was pulling me to stay,” he wrote in a Feb. 1 post. “Still uneasy about our beloved legend & global icon passing so thank everyone for coming out & making my night.”

“This tour has now been dedicated to my brother @kobebryant, his sweet baby girl & the other 7 beautiful people whose lives were lost last Sunday,” he continued. “I love all who reads this & I’m wishing you all the most amazing day possible. Life is way too short not to spread love.”

The Game now joins the growing roster of stars who’ve gotten tattoos in Bryant’s honor. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Odell Beckham Jr., and Shareef O’Neal — the son of Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal — have all paid homage to the NBA star with body art.

A public memorial service for Bryant and all the victims of the crash has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest, PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday. The date of disposition on death certificates obtained by PEOPLE was listed as February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, Calif.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the MambaOnThree Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.