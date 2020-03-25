The Boston Red Sox Just Changed the Team's Logo to Promote Social Distancing

Image zoom Red Sox/ Twitter

The Boston Red Sox are giving their iconic logo a facelift to help remind fans to prioritize safety as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

In a temporary change unveiled on Tuesday, the Red Sox debuted a new logo that features two red socks spread apart from each other, instead of the overlapping socks fans are accustomed to seeing.

The update — which can be seen in the profile pictures of the Boston team’s social media accounts — is meant to raise awareness for social distancing. The concept asks people to stay indoors as much as they can and keep at least six feet apart from other people to protect themselves from the highly contagious coronavirus.

“#NewSociallyDistantProfilePic,” the Red Sox wrote in a tweet featuring the altered logo.

Social distancing is especially important in slowing the proliferation of coronavirus, which can be spread in several ways — through air molecules from sneezing or coughing, or on surfaces, where it can live for around 24 to 72 hours, depending on the material.

People can also be asymptomatic or carriers for the virus without realizing they have it. All of these factors mean that healthy people can unknowingly spread the virus to those who are at a higher risk of developing a severe, life-threatening reaction.

By social distancing, those people are reducing the chance that the virus spreads.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Massachusetts has 1,159 coronavirus cases, and 11 deaths from the virus, according to the New York Times.

The Red Sox were originally scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday before the MLB suspended their season due to the outbreak on March 12.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” the MLB said in a statement at the time.

“MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season,” the statement continued. “Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days.”

