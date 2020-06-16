"The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said

The 2020 U.S. Open Will Go on — Without Fans — in August

Professional tennis will be returning to Queens in August.

On Tuesday, the USTA and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 U.S. Open will carry on as planned — though without fans.

"We are incredibly excited that Governor Cuomo and New York State have today approved our plan to host the 2020 US Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center," said USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Mike Dowse.

Continued Dowse, "We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks. We now can give fans around the world the chance to watch tennis' top athletes compete for a US Open title, and we can showcase tennis as the ideal social distancing sport."

Cuomo shared his own message about the news, writing, "The

@usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13."

Continued the governor, "The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation."

Many of the tennis Grand Slams have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships were canceled, as well as the 2020 Indian Wells and the 2020 Miami Open.