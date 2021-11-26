Simone Biles Celebrates Turkey Day with Tropical Getaway: 'Happy Thanksgiving'
Simone Biles vacationed in paradise for Thanksgiving this year, and wished fans a happy holiday
Simone Biles celebrated Thanksgiving in the sun!
On Thursday, the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast posted footage to her Instagram Story of a tropical getaway, without disclosing exactly where she was.
As seen on her Story, Biles shared a snap of a palm tree-lined pool, a video of her and a friend taking a shot in swimsuits, and an image of a plate full of turkey day fare, which she captioned "happy thanksgiving."
After removing herself from four out of five event finals at the Tokyo Summer Games this year due to a case of the "twisties" — a disorienting condition athletes can experience when they lose air awareness, putting them at risk for injury when they land — Biles has spoken putting herself first and the importance of mental health.
In October, the decorated gymnast opened up about her Olympic memories during a Q&A with her followers on Instagram Stories.
When asked about a moment that "marked you the most in your career," Biles replied, "2021. having the courage to take care & put myself first."
"16 yr old simone would never," the four-time Olympic gold medalist added.
In July, the Olympian shut down criticism of her decision to withdraw from the events, sharing clips of her at practice in Tokyo.
"For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit, my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here," she wrote in the moment. "I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first."
Before competing in Tokyo this year, Biles told PEOPLE that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens has her back and is "always so supportive."
"He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him," she explained.