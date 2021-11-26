The NHL player died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, a toxicology report confirmed in October

Jimmy Hayes' Widow 'So Thankful' for Their Kids as She Marks First Thanksgiving After His Death

Just over three months after his death, Kristen Hayes is celebrating her first Thanksgiving without her husband, hockey player Jimmy Hayes.

Jimmy, who played for the Boston Bruins, among other NHL teams, was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton, Massachusetts, home on Aug. 23. The evening prior to his death, Hayes and Kristen celebrated their son Beau's second birthday with their son Mac, who was born on May 5.

Last month, it was confirmed that Jimmy died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to his widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr., who spoke with The Boston Globe.

On Thanksgiving, Kristen shared photos with their two kids at home, writing in the caption, "So thankful for them." On her Instagram Story, she also posted a photo of the sunset and wrote, "Really miss you," and included an angel emoji.

After Jimmy's cause of death was confirmed, Kristen told the Globe that she "was completely shocked."

"I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs. I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn't that [drugs]," she said at the time. "It didn't make any sense, so it was hard. I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called. I was hoping to get some clarity and I was shocked to hear that it was that. ... He never showed any signs of a struggle at home.''

According to the Globe, Jimmy had had a problem with pain pills when he was playing professionally.

"I'm an addict myself. I'm sober a long, long time, but I know how powerful this stuff is. I was in shock when it happened, but then I started putting stuff together in my head," his father Kevin Sr. told the outlet, adding that his son "made a terrible mistake and it cost him his life."

On Nov. 21, Kristen marked what would have been Jimmy's 32nd birthday on Instagram with an emotional tribute featuring photos from their wedding and other family moments.