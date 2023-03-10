Texas Tech Basketball Coach Steps Down for Allegedly Making 'Racially Insensitive Comment' to Player

Mark Adams resigned three days after he was suspended by the university for the incident

By
Published on March 10, 2023 10:48 PM
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mark Adams of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks on during the first half of the college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena on January 08, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
Photo: John E. Moore III/Getty

Texas Tech University men's basketball head coach Mark Adams resigned Wednesday after allegedly making a "racially insensitive comment" to one of his players.

According to Texas Tech Athletics' statement released Sunday regarding the exchange between Adams and a member of the men's basketball team, "Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters."

"Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized," the statement noted.

Adams' resignation came just three days after the university suspended him following his initially issued written reprimand.

There was also an inquiry launched "related to his interactions with his players and staff."

"Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident," the statement read.

"My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams, 66, said in the statement. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply."

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Head coach Mark Adams of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks on during the first half of the college basketball game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
John E. Moore III/Getty

But according to Stadium, Adams told the outlet, "I was quoting the scripture. It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable," Adams said.

"I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants," Adams continued. "I was quoting the Bible about that."

"One of my coaches said it bothered the player," Adams told Stadium after he addressed the team about the incident the day after. "I explained to them. I didn't apologize."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 01: Forwards Bryson Williams #11 and Kevin Obanor #0 and head coach Mark Adams of the Texas Tech Red Raiders react after the college basketball game against the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena on February 01, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
John E. Moore III/Getty

In a separate incident investigated earlier in the season, Adams had allegedly spit on a player, Stadium reported. Adams explained to the outlet that he had a "bad cough and slobbered on the player during the game."

However, a Stadium source reportedly close to the incident said that Adams told the player, "I can spit on you whenever I want to."

Adams disagreed: "I don't remember ever saying that."

A Texas Tech graduate himself, Adams was in his second year of coaching the Red Raiders before their season-ending loss in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Related Articles
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Raiders Owner Mark Davis Supports Women Who Rock on International Women's Day
Raiders Owner and 'Guitar Collector' Mark Davis Supports Women Who Rock on International Women's Day
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Alabama Basketball Star Brandon Miller Breaks Silence on Jamea Harris' Death: 'Really Heartbreaking'
Basketball
New Mexico State Cancels Basketball Season After Sexual Assault Allegations Against 3 Players
Cheer Season 2
The Cast of 'Cheer': Where Are They Now?
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Utah State guard Max Shulga grabs the ball as San Jose State guard Alvaro Cardenas (13) and guard Omari Moore defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Ukrainian Basketball Player Taunted with 'Russia' Chants During Game: 'Extremely Upsetting'
Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns coaches
Texas Longhorns Fire Basketball Coach Chris Beard After Felony Domestic Violence Charge: Reports
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami.
Meyers Leonard, NBA Player Suspended 2 Years Ago for Antisemitic Slur, to Work Out for Lakers: Report
Card Placeholder Image
Texas Longhorns Coach Suspended After Allegedly Assaulting Fiancée
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman
USMNT's Gregg Berhalter Says He Kicked His Now-Wife in Early 1990s
USMNT's Gregg Berhalter Says He Kicked His Now-Wife in the 1990s and Was Being Blackmailed
basketball
8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl
Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua (23) looks on during a regular season Big 10 Conference hockey game between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines on November 14, 2019 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Ohio St. Apologizes to Michigan St. Hockey Player Jagger Joshua After Alleged Racial Slur