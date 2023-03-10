Texas Tech Basketball Coach Steps Down for Allegedly Making 'Racially Insensitive Comment' to Player

Texas Tech University men's basketball head coach Mark Adams resigned Wednesday after allegedly making a "racially insensitive comment" to one of his players.

According to Texas Tech Athletics' statement released Sunday regarding the exchange between Adams and a member of the men's basketball team, "Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters."

"Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized," the statement noted.

Adams' resignation came just three days after the university suspended him following his initially issued written reprimand.

There was also an inquiry launched "related to his interactions with his players and staff."

"Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident," the statement read.

"My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams, 66, said in the statement. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply."

But according to Stadium, Adams told the outlet, "I was quoting the scripture. It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable," Adams said.

"I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants," Adams continued. "I was quoting the Bible about that."

"One of my coaches said it bothered the player," Adams told Stadium after he addressed the team about the incident the day after. "I explained to them. I didn't apologize."

In a separate incident investigated earlier in the season, Adams had allegedly spit on a player, Stadium reported. Adams explained to the outlet that he had a "bad cough and slobbered on the player during the game."

However, a Stadium source reportedly close to the incident said that Adams told the player, "I can spit on you whenever I want to."

Adams disagreed: "I don't remember ever saying that."

A Texas Tech graduate himself, Adams was in his second year of coaching the Red Raiders before their season-ending loss in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.