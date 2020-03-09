Texas Rangers Player Fractures Jaw After Getting Hit in the Face by Fastball

Image zoom

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is recovering after being hit in the face by a pitch over the weekend, CBS Sports reported.

During a Rangers Spring Training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Suprise, Arizona, on Sunday, Calhoun was struck in the jaw area by the 95-mph. fastball thrown by Julio Urias.

Calhoun was able to walk to a medical cart with assistance while covering his face with a towel, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram said. He was then taken to nearby Phoenix hospital St. Joseph’s.

According to CBS Sports, the Rangers later announced that the 25-year-old’s jaw was fractured. He was set to be further evaluated on Monday.

RELATED: MLB Star Mike Trout Expecting First Child: ‘I Can’t Wait to Be Your Dad’

Image zoom Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty

ESPN reported that Calhoun’s teammate Joey Gallo — who was on-deck at the time of the accident — said the fellow Ranger “didn’t really say anything” when he was hit.

“He didn’t answer,” Gallo said to reporters, according to ESPN. “He was definitely moaning, and his mouth was really hurting. I think he was hearing [us], but he really couldn’t get anything out.”

Calhoun was traded to the Rangers in 2017. It is unclear how long his recovery period will be.