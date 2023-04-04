Texas Rangers' Josh Smith Receives 6 Stitches After Getting Hit in the Face with 88 MPH Pitch

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Smith received six stitches after being struck in the face by a pitch on Monday.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the third inning of the Rangers' game against the Baltimore Orioles, according to the MLB team's Twitter account.

"Rangers LF Josh Smith has been taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw. He was struck on the right side of his face by a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning," the statement read.

After undergoing a medical evaluation, the MLB shared on its website, the 25-year-old athlete cleared concussion protocols and received six stitches on the right side of his face. While there was no structural damage to his face nor jaw, the MLB added that Smith will continue to be evaluated over the next few days and that he is "unlikely to require an IL (injured list) stint."

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy gave his account of the incident during an appearance on Tuesday's The K&C Masterpiece podcast, expressing that Smith had taken "a pretty good blow there to the lower jaw."

"He hangs in there so well against left-handers, and the ball just stayed in on him," continued Bochy. "I saw all the blood when I got out there, and we're all praying for him at that time. It's always a scary situation. I think it was about 88 mph."

Following the incident, Smith took to his Twitter account to share his own update, writing: "Thank you to everyone who reached out and sent prayers. I'm doing fine & will hopefully be back on the field soon."

According to the Associated Press, Smith reiterated those feelings while being spotted in the Rangers clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters, "I feel pretty good, actually. I slept good. It's not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Really no pain or anything like that."