Texas Longhorns Coach Suspended After Allegedly Assaulting Fiancée

University of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard has been suspended indefinitely without pay following his arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday

By
Published on December 13, 2022 01:06 PM
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks on during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Chris Beard. Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty

University of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard has been suspended indefinitely without pay following an arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday.

"The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously," the school said upon announcing Beard's suspension, reported The Washington Post.

"Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men's Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice."

Beard was charged with a third-degree felony of assault on a family member Monday by the City of Austin Police Department, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 49-year-old Texas Longhorns coach, who is in his second season with the team, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. in Austin after his fiancée told officers that he tried to choke her.

"He just snapped on me and became super violent," she alleged, according to an affidavit from the Travis County Sheriff's Office. "[Beard] choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

UT basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for domestic assault
Chris Beard. Austin Police Department

Beard also allegedly put his arm around her neck, according to the affidavit.

"Yes, I could not breathe, he did it for probably like five seconds," she said in the affidavit.

The couple "had been upset with each other for a couple of days regarding relationship issues," the woman told authorities, who arrived at the residence in West Austin after a 911 call came from the home.

She added that the alleged incident occurred after she broke Beard's reading glasses because he was twirling them while he sat upright in bed. According to the affidavit, she offered to buy Beard a new pair 10-15 minutes later but he slapped her own glasses off her face and proceeded to choke her.

When asked why he stopped choking her, the alleged victim said, "I don't know, he just let go."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Despite this, she suffered a bite mark on her right arm, an abrasion to her right eyebrow, a scrape on her left leg from her knee to her foot, a cut to her left thumb with dried blood, and scratches on her back and right eye, she stated in the affidavit.

She also stated that she experienced difficulty breathing and shallow breathing during the attack, plus rapid breathing after the attack.

"My leg is really killing me right now," she added in the affidavit about being allegedly dragged off a bed by Beard.

While on the scene, Beard said he had audio recordings to prove he was not the primary aggressor, but was not willing to share them, according to the affidavit.

The basketball head coach was booked at Travis County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond.

"Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges," Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, told the Austin American-Statesman. "He should never have been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable."

Beard and his fiancée had been together for a total of six years and engaged for three. They share the same residence.

Related Articles
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska Football Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Strangulation
Leah Queen, a teacher accused of having sex with a student. https://www.gentrypioneers.com/hrdirectory/index.php?l=Intermediate%20School. Gnetry Public School
Arkansas PE Teacher Allegedly Befriended Teen at Basketball Game, Then Sexually Assaulted Him in Her Office
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Shannon Cox amputated his own leg in front of his daughter where as her mother, Sandy Cox left her child with him ( Boone County Sheriffs office)
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Robert Bearden
Texas Man Charged After Allegedly Head-Butting Veterinarian Father-in-Law to Death
Earl Thomas house fire
NFL Star Earl Thomas's Texas House Destroyed in Fire Reportedly Sparked by Lightning Strike
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli
OnlyFans Model Arrested, Charged with Murdering Boyfriend
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Volleyball player Kim Glass attends Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen LA County at El Rey Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Man Charged with Felony After Allegedly Assaulting Former Olympian Kim Glass with 'Metal Bolt'
Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) during warm ups prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Former NFL Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins Charged with Domestic Violence in Washington State
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong
Yoga Teacher Kaitlin Armstrong Charged with First-Degree Murder as She's Returned to the U.S.
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges' Wife Posts Photos of Alleged Domestic Violence Injuries: 'Can't Be Silent Anymore'
Image
Seattle Seahawks' Adrian Peterson Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute Aboard Plane on Super Bowl Sunday
Nicholas Scurria
Pa. Man Caught Dismembering Girlfriend's Body After Neighbor Called to Report Domestic Dispute: Police
Image
Adrian Peterson to Complete Domestic Violence, Alcohol Counseling Following February Arrest
Victoria Tristan
Texas Mom Allegedly Was Texting, Then Fell Asleep While Unattended 1-Year-Old Drowned in Bathtub