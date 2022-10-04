Texas Longhorns Basketball Legend Tiffany Jackson Dead at 37: 'Meant So Much to So Many People'

On Monday, the University of Texas Longhorns athletics program announced that Tiffany Jackson, a basketball-team legend, died from breast cancer at 37

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 08:48 AM
Tiffany Jackson-Jones #33 of the Los Angeles Sparks during practice at Williams Arena during the WNBA Finals on October 3, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tiffany Jackson. Photo: Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty

Tiffany Jackson, a women's college basketball legend at the University of Texas who later worked as an assistant coach for the team, has died from breast cancer. She was 37.

The University of Texas Longhorns athletics program announced Jackson's death in a statement on Monday, honoring her decorated career at the school from 2003 to 2007, during which she played 123 games.

"Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player," Jody Conradt, former Longhorns women's basketball coach, said in a statement.

"She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions," Conradt added. "She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing."

Jackson attended high school at Duncansville High School in Duncansville, Texas, where she won a state championship in 2003, was named Texas' Gatorade Player of the Year and left college as "the consensus No. 2 national prospect," according to the university's statement Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tiffany Jackson Texas forward Tiffany Jackson works from the line during second half action in their women's college basketball game, in Austin, Texas. Texas won it 78-55 Texas Jackson, Austin, USA
Tiffany Jackson. Harry Cabluck/AP/Shutterstock

Jackson was named the National Freshman of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and ESPN.com for her performance in her first season with the Longhorns, during which the team made it to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness after a 30-5 regular season, the university said in a statement.

She ranks fifth all-time in the school's women's basketball program in career points (1,917), fourth in rebounds (1,039), third in steals (313) and seventh in blocked shots (181).

Jackson stood as the only player in the program's history to record a combined 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks during her playing career, according to the Longhorns. She is one of five players in Longhorns women's basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.

A 6-3 forward, Jackson turned pro after the 2007 NCAA season and was drafted fifth overall in the 2007 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. She played nine seasons and 225 total career games in the WNBA for the Liberty, the Tulsa Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks, according to Basketball Reference.

"We lost a member of our Sparks family today," the team wrote on Twitter early Tuesday in an acknowledgement of Jackson's death. "Our hearts go out to the Jackson family at this time."

Tiffany Jackson-Jones #33 of the Tulsa Shock poses for portraits during Media Day on May 26, 2015 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tiffany Jackson. Shane Bevel/NBAE via Getty

Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2015, according to the Longhorns. Treatment proved successful and the cancer was deemed in remission by May 2016, and Jackson returned to the court after missing the 2016 WNBA season.

The 2017 season was Jackson's last in the WNBA, and she re-joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach in 2018 before moving on to take a head coaching position at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, according to ESPN.

Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer called Jackson "one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women's Basketball" in a statement Monday.

"From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas," Schaefer said. "I know she was so excited to be the head coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family."

Memorial services for Jackson are pending, the university said.

Related Articles
Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 15, 1996 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Dennis Rodman's Dating History: From Madonna to Carmen Electra
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Sue Bird Retires from WNBA After 20-Year Career: 'Didn't Really Want to Leave the Court'
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Wins WNBA Defensive Player Award, Says Players Will Become 'Household Names'
G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart Reflects on Playing Final Postseason with Sue Bird: 'We All Look to Sue'
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Sets Multiple WNBA Records in Historic Game
Defensive back Rashard Anderson #46 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on August 10, 2000 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former Panthers and Jackson State Cornerback Rashard Anderson Dead at 45: 'Devastated'
Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics
NBA to Retire Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey Throughout the League After the Celtics Legend's Death
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Ledecky attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Olympian Katie Ledecky Says 'Go for the Gold' After She's Named Best Female Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards
Bill Russell
NBA and Civil Rights Icon Bill Russell Dead at 88: 'Our Beloved No. 6'
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Marlin Briscoe stands in front of a street that was renamed for him in Omaha, Neb. The Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the Omaha, Neb. native the first black quarterback in the modern era of pro football. He opened the door for many, including Carolina's Cam Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson, who both pay homage to him. (Kent Sievers/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)
Marlin Briscoe, the First Black Starting Quarterback in the American Football League, Dead at 76 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: Tennis Player, Naomi Osaka poses for a photo with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka Launches Media Company with LeBron James to Tell 'Stories That Are Bold and Playful Like Me'
Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor leaves the field after his ejection in an NFL wild card playoff game January 7, 2006 in Tampa.
NFL Star, 24, Killed While Protecting His Family from Burglary Will Have Jersey Number Retired by WFT
Sam Jones
Legendary Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Sam Jones Dead at 88
Chris Paul
Chris Paul on Championing Women's Basketball, Gender Equality: Women Can 'Do Any and Everything'