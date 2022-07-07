Texas College Football Player Brexten Green, 20, Dies in Cliff-Diving Accident: 'Devastating Loss'

Brexten Kade Green Listen to this obituary Obituary Send Flowers April 5, 2002 - July 2, 2022 So many people come into our lives and leave the way they came. However, there are those precious few who touch our hearts so deeply, they will never be the same. There’s no better way to describe Brexten. The amount of people he impacted and touched in his life is truly amazing. https://www.oklahoman.com/obituaries/pokl0246561?utm_source=Emporia+State+University+-+Main&utm_campaign=a434e90baa-hornet-announcements&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1f0a344c57-a434e90baa-414848721

Credit: obituary