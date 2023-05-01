Texas College Baseball Player, 18, Shot by Stray Bullet During Game

Authorities are investigating a shooting in which an 18-year-old college baseball player was hit by a stray bullet while standing in the bullpen during a game in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened midway through the Texas A&M-Texarkana/University of Houston-Victoria game at George Dobson Field in Texarkana at around 5:30 p.m., police said in a statement on Facebook. The player's name has not been released.

"It appears that he [was] struck by a stray bullet from some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park," the Texarkana Police Department wrote.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that the unnamed victim was shot in the chest from a bullet fired from a car.

Texas A&M-Texarkana officials said in a social media statement that the student was being treated at Christus St. Michael Hospital and was in stable condition.

The university's police department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on the young man's condition.

The game was in the fifth inning when the shooting occurred, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

"The announcer said, 'Shots fired! Shots fired,'" said a game attendee who asked not to be identified told the newspaper.

As those in the crowd began to leave the scene, police said a nearby annual Scout-O-Rama in which hundreds of Boy Scouts were in the adjacent park, was canceled.

The baseball game was called off and declared a "no contest," school officials later tweeted, while a softball doubleheader Louisiana State University at Alexandria was canceled on Sunday.

"The university's counseling services are available to players and other students," Texas A&M-Texarkana officials said. "At this time we ask that you keep our student athlete, his family, teammates and friends in your prayers."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Texarkana Police at 903-798-3876.