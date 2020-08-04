Texas Christian University Football Coach Gary Patterson Apologizes After Using Racial Slur

The head football coach allegedly used the slur while conversing with Horned Frogs linebacker Dylan Jordan, who documented the incident in a Twitter post on Monday

Gary Patterson, the head football coach at Texas Christian University, has issued a public apology after he allegedly used a racial slur during a conversation with a player.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Patterson said he met with the team's seniors and Leadership Council to talk about how to move forward from the incident, writing, "We are committed as individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustices of any kind."

"I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards," he added.

"Our players, past and present have always been the strength of our program. These men are and will always be my motivation and driving force."

TCU did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Horned Frogs linebacker Dylan Jordan accused Patterson of using the slur twice during an incident that he described in detail in a post shared to Twitter on Monday.

Writing that Patterson first teased him about posting a photo of his girlfriend on National Girlfriend Day, Jordan said that when he confronted Patterson about making fun of him in front his teammates, the coach allegedly said, "You're a f------ brat, I'll send you back to [Pittsburgh]."

Questioning his coach about what he did to receive such a reaction, Jordan said that Patterson then accused Jordan, who is Black, of using the racial slur during team meetings, with Patterson repeating the work.

Jordan noted in his post that a group of teammates came to him before practice the next morning and asked if the conversation he had with Patterson was true. After explaining what happened between the two, Jordan said his teammates "refused to go to practice" in response.

Then, while attempting to explain himself to the other TCU players, Patterson allegedly said the slur again and shared that he wasn't directing it at Jordan.

Jordan called out his coach's actions and concluded, "This behavior is not okay now or ever and there needs to be repercussions to these actions."

Once Jordan shared his story on Twitter, several of his fellow teammates condemned Patterson's use of the racial slur, while also combating the idea that Patterson was calling him the word directly.

Multiple players added on social media that Patterson did not call Jordan the slur, including senior tight end Artayvious Lynn, who spoke out in a tweet, sharing, "The N word is Never okay to use under any circumstances. The word was unacceptable for My coach to say it regardless of the content."

He added, "With that being said 'you (n-word)' was never stated to anyone or never said. Coach P was trying to get Dylan to stop saying the word period. In my 5 years of being at TCU I have definitely experienced much racism. I never experienced being call a (n-word) by any coach."

In an email to TCU's student media obtained by ESPN, university chancellor Victor Boschini echoed Lynn's statement and wrote that Patterson didn't use the slur against any player or group on the team.