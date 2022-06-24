Matthew McConaughey Tweets His Excitement About Arch Manning Joining Texas Longhorns: 'Manning Up'

Arch Manning — the nephew of former Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning — is joining the actor's alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, next year

Arch Manning has at least one celebrity fan awaiting his arrival at the University of Texas at Austin next season.

Actor Matthew McConaughey was celebrating on Twitter yesterday morning shortly after the 19-year-old quarterback announced his decision to join the Texas Longhorns next year.

"Manning up #hookem," McConaughey wrote in a tweet on Thursday, referencing the popular chant and hand sign used by Texas fans.

McConaughey, who won Best Actor at the 2014 Academy Awards, graduated from UT Austin in 1993 and is currently listed as a professor of practice at the university's Moody College of Communication.

Arch — nephew of former Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning — announced his commitment to the school on Twitter Thursday morning. According to ESPN, the news brought an end to bids from several other universities that hoped to land the star quarterback.

"Committed to the University of Texas," Arch wrote in the tweet, which included a picture of him wearing a sleeveless shirt with the Longhorns logo on the chest.

Arch is currently a senior at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

"Eli and I are — like I said, we're his uncles, [and] we try to be there as a resource and, obviously our names get brought up a lot because we're his uncles, but I'm really proud of him for the way he's handled the whole thing," Peyton told reporters of Arch on Friday.

Peyton graduated from the University of Tennessee, while Eli attended the University of Mississippi.

Eli told PEOPLE in November that while he'd love for Arch to play for his alma mater, Mississippi, he just wanted him to enjoy the end of his high school career.

