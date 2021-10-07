"Strawn is a special place and their humanity and love of community has never been more apparent than what we witnessed last fall," director Jared L.Christopher tells PEOPLE

Texas 6 First Look: Coach Lee Deals with His Father's Cancer as Team Chases Redemption in Season 2

Season 2 of Texas 6 is almost here.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the second installment of the Emmy-nominated series which follows Coach Dewaine Lee and the Greyhounds, a high school six-player football team from the small town of Strawn, Texas. (The sport is traditionally played with an 11-man team on the field but towns that don't have enough players for an entire football roster play with six or eight.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The eight episodes will show Lee and the teenagers chasing redemption in the 2020 season after a devastating defeat in the semifinals the previous year. All the while, Lee was in and out of practices and games as he became the caretaker for his ailing father who is fighting cancer.

"From this moment on, I'm going to dedicate my season and everything I do to my dad," vows Lee, who won four state championships with the Greyhounds, including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

PARAMOUNT+ RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER AND ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER 18TH PREMIERE DATE FOR SECOND SEASON OF “TEXAS 6” Credit: PARAMOUNT+

"Texas 6 has been a three-year labor of love for our small production team. And while football has always been a reliable source of narrative tension and excitement for our story, it's the people of Strawn and their willingness to invite us into their lives that has been the greatest gift," director Jared L.Christopher says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"Strawn is a special place and their humanity and love of community has never been more apparent than what we witnessed last fall and now have the privilege of sharing with you in season 2," Christopher adds.

In April, the series earned a nomination for outstanding serialized sports documentary at the 42nd annual Sports Emmy Awards.

That same month, Lee announced his leave from the Greyhounds football program after 18 seasons to coach at Aquilla High School.